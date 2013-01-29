Cranwell Resort Extends Popular Serenity Sundays Through Spring

Spa-goers to Berkshires award-winning spa save on room and spa treatments when staying Sunday night.

Cranwell Resort, Spa and Golf Club, in the heart of the Berkshires in Western Massachusetts, announced that they have extended the top-selling Serenity Sunday special through the end of April. Guests seeking a relaxing spa experience will pay only $159 per room on select Sunday nights, plus they receive 20% off spa treatments. Spa-goers will also have complimentary spa use including the glass-enclosed heated indoor pool, whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms and fitness center. A choice of over 50 spa treatments is available and there is a variety of fitness class offerings from yoga and aqua classes to spinning and Zumba® (additional fees for classes).

About Cranwell Resort, Spa & Golf Club

Cranwell is located just over two hours from New York City and Boston in the historic New England village of Lenox, Massachusetts. This award winning resort features 114 distinctive guest rooms and suites, an 18-hole Championship golf course set on 380 hilltop acres, and is home to one of the largest resort Spas in the Northeast. With three restaurants and spacious banquet rooms, Cranwell also hosts numerous year-round conferences, weddings and social events.

Cranwell Resort received the Condé Nast Traveler: 2011 Readers' Choice Award and is listed in Zagat's “Top U.S. Hotels, Resorts & Spas”. Additional recognitions include SpaFinder Readers' Choice Award for one of “Best Spa Resorts for Golf” and the Wine Spectator Magazine Award for Excellence.

Cranwell is a partner with Stash Hotel Rewards®, an innovative hotel rewards program that enables travelers to quickly earn free nights at distinctive, independent hotels without blackouts or expiration date restrictions. The resort is a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ brand and is also a long time member of Historic Hotels of America, which preserves the authenticity of over 200 of America's most prominent historic hotels and inns.

