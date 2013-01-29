New Styles of Men's Cross Jewelry Added to JustMensRings.com

Dozens of new styles of men's cross jewelry and men's Christian jewelry have just been added to online jewelry store JustMensRings.com. Offering the variety and low pricing that shoppers have come to expect from JMR, the styles in this special section are as appealing to those looking to make a fashion statement as they are to those making a statement of faith.

Proving that its offerings extend far beyond “just men's rings,” online jewelry store JustMensRings.com has recently expanded its collection of men's cross jewelry and men's Christian jewelry with dozens of new bracelets and pendant necklaces. Despite the specificity of this special section, these cross-accented pieces have been as popular with fashion-minded shoppers as they have been with those looking for faith-based jewelry.

Cross jewelry is currently one of the biggest trends in men's accessories, though this is by no means a recent development. Not only are cross designs a primary motif in men's Christian jewelry, but they can frequently be found in other popular types of jewelry, like biker and Gothic-inspired jewelry.

The newly revamped selection of men's cross jewelry at JustMensRings reflects JMR's dedication to a wide and varied selection of affordable products. Recently added styles include everything from traditional gold tone cross pendants to contemporary cross-accented titanium bracelets, with prices starting under $30. While styles in this section may vary, all pieces offer a distinct masculine appeal. The various cross bracelets and pendants have the added benefit of being one size fits most, making them a worry-free online purchase.

JustMensRings.com's newest cross pendants and cross bracelets join an already considerable selection of men's cross rings. JustMensRings carries the designer brand Benchmark exclusively, and a number of higher end cross-accented wedding bands and rings in materials like yellow and white gold, Argentium silver and cobalt chrome can be found on the JMR site.

“Here at JMR, our focus is always on providing our shoppers with the products they want at the best prices possible,” states JustMensRings.com president and owner Roy Devine. “We've recently expanded this particular collection in direct response to customer demand for more men's cross jewelry.”

In addition to the latest styles of Christian and cross jewelry at JustMensRings, more items of men's jewelry are expected to be added on the JMR website throughout the year. In addition to focusing on everyday low prices, JustMensRings.com offers free shipping on all orders over $99, as well as a 30 day money back guarantee on all products.

