Guaranteed Home Mortgage Company Adds New Branches - CEO Cites Recovery of Housing Market, Low Rates for Smart Growth

Guaranteed Home Mortgage Company, Inc. (Guaranteed, http://www.ghmc.com), a national residential mortgage investment and banking firm, today announced the opening of new branches in New Jersey and Delaware.

Founded in 1992, Guaranteed has grown rapidly since its inception, and the new branches represent an affirmation of its diverse portfolio of residential mortgage products including FHA, VA, USDA, conventional and reverse loans. Thomas Bickett, new branch manager in Sicklerville, New Jersey, served as a loan officer and branch manager at multiple locations before settling on Guaranteed. He is a Cornell graduate with a degree in business management and marketing, and an all-Ivy League football player.

Mr. Bickett explained, “Guaranteed represents the gold standard in mortgage companies due to its continuing growth and stability during these turbulent times."

"Guaranteed's formula for success is simple: a laser-like focus on the customer, especially in terms of affordable rates and the widest possible range of loan programs,” agreed co-managers Don Scioli and Eric Glass of a new branch in Christiana, Delaware. These two managers built a mortgage office described by the Delaware News Journal as “the best mortgage service in Delaware” for six straight years.

According to David Wind, President and CEO of Guaranteed Home Mortgage Company, these new branch managers were selected because they evidence a commitment to excellence in everything they do.

He added, “Guaranteed has embarked on a program of smart growth. We've been expanding in one form or another since 1992, but now we are trimming away our inefficiencies and leveraging our assets to achieve superior loan rates for local consumers. We've also been helped by a recovery in the housing market and the commitment by the Federal Reserve to keep a tight lid on interest rates.”

Wind went on to list other branch advantages in joining Guaranteed including local autonomy, marketing investments and best-in-class technology. The company has been named in the Inc. 500 list of fastest growing companies in the United States.

The new Christiana, Delaware office (http://www.ghmc.com/Christiana) is located in the Newark suburb at 9 Peddler's Village, phone (302) 283-0833. The new Sicklerville, New Jersey office (http://www.ghmc.com/Sicklerville) can be found at 3101 Route 42, Suite 4, (856) 885-4724.

