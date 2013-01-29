Howard H. Swartz Law Firm Proud to Announce Addition of Carolina Tumminelli, Esq

Attorney Tumminelli, a graduate of Boston University and Suffolk University School of Law, brings her expertise in the area of personal injury law to Chelmsford, MA Law Firm.

The Law Offices of Howard H. Swartz, P.C. have been serving Massachusetts and New Hampshire residents for the past thirty years. The Law Firm has grown significantly since its founding in 1983 by Attorney Howard H. Swartz, and is now a leading personal injury law firm with offices in Chelmsford and Andover, MA, as well as Nashua, NH. The attorneys at the Howard H. Swartz Law Offices are dedicated to providing excellence in legal services to their clients.

The North Shore MA and Southern NH area Law Firm is pleased to announce the addition of Carolina Tumminelli, Esq. to the team. Attorney Tumminelli has been successfully assisting clients with legal issues since 2006, and her area of expertise focuses on all aspects of personal injury law. She is a member of the Massachusetts and New Hampshire Bars and has been with the firm since 2012. Attorney Tumminelli speaks fluent Spanish, is a graduate of Boston University, and Suffolk University School of Law.

To learn more about Attorney Tumminelli, please visit her “Biography” page on the Law Firm's new Web site. There, all the attorney profiles are available to be read, as well as their primary areas of practice and expertise, and their latest videos. Previous clients of the Firm have also posted testimonials on the Web site, and the Howard H. Swartz Law Offices' latest Blog posts about recent changes and updates to current laws affecting MA and NH residents, are available to be read. The new Web site better enables users to learn more about changes in social security disability requirements, probate law, workers' compensation and personal injury related matters.

The laws are always changing, often times more quickly than the average person is aware of. At The Law Offices of Howard H. Swartz, P.C., the attorneys are constantly kept up to date on legal developments impacting all of their cases, so clients can be better informed. Recent legal rulings that involve insurance changes, estate and probate law changes, and more, in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire, are routinely discussed on the Firm's Blog, and a new “Videos” page includes English and Spanish videos of the firm's attorneys, Howard Swartz, Michael Tyner, Carolina Tumminelli and Stephen Hamilton discussing probate, estate planning, medical malpractice trends and more.

