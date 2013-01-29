Boyd Coatings Awarded Workforce Training Grant

Boyd Coatings has been selected to receive a sizable Workforce Training Fund Grant made available through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The grant is expected to support new jobs, increased work capacity, productivity and advanced workforce skills.

Boyd Coatings Research Co., Inc. has been awarded a Workforce Training Fund Grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. According to Joanne F. Goldstein, Massachusetts Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development, the grant's purpose is to provide resources to run training programs that ensure business viability and growth as well as a workforce that is “top notch.” The grant program is administered by the Commonwealth Corporation.

In immediate response to the grant, Boyd Coatings has already begun its first training: “Lean Manufacturing as a Team.” Future workforce training to be conducted over the next two years will include advanced topics in Lean Manufacturing, Kaizen, Customer Service, Leadership and Supervision Excellence. “Boyd Coatings Research is committed to its employees and to providing resources which improve our productivity,” remarked Donald Garcia, President of Boyd Coatings. “This, in turn, enhances our company's abilities to improve on deliveries for our customers. In the end, everybody wins.”

With regard to the importance of the Workforce Training Grants , Massachusetts Governor, Deval Patrick has commented, "We are focused on addressing the skills gap issue in the Commonwealth so that workers can compete in today's ever-changing jobs market. The Workforce Training Fund focuses on the needs of both our businesses and workers, as Massachusetts continues to lead the nation in economic recovery.”

Boyd Coatings Research Co., Inc. applies a wide variety of high performance coatings, specializing in the medical, industrial and aerospace markets. In addition to applying virtually every coating from every manufacturer on the market, Boyd manufactures a line of custom-developed fluoropolymer coatings for specialty applications. The company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified, registered and licensed applicator for Teflon®, Whitford, 3M and hundreds of other popular coatings and finishes providing non-stick, heat resistant, conductive, insulative, hydrophobic and other desirable properties. High-volume and flexible manufacturing capabilities allow the company to process both large and small quantities quickly and cost-effectively.

