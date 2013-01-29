F&H Solutions Group Partners with Critical Response Associates to Tackle Workplace Violence

F&H Solutions Group teams up with crisis and conflict management firm to offer Workplace Violence Prevention Program and expand its human resource services.

F&H Solutions Group (FHSG), a national consulting firm specializing in human resources and labor relations matters, is excited to partner with Critical Response Associates (CRA), a national crisis and conflict management consulting firm and leading resource for workplace violence prevention. The partnership will afford both firms new opportunities to help clients address violence in the workplace, an increasingly critical issue.

F&H Solutions Group and Critical Response Associates are offering a comprehensive, cost-effective Workplace Violence Prevention Program. The program improves the ability of companies and organizations to safely respond and prevent violent acts within the workplace at a reasonable cost.

Workplace violence is a major problem for both employees and employers nationwide. Each year, nearly 2 million American workers report being victims of workplace violence and, unfortunately, many cases go unreported. In addition to injury and loss of life, the financial and legal consequences of workplace violence are substantial.

“This collaboration will enable us to reach more companies that do not know where to get help for workplace violence issues,” says Dr. Marc McElhaney, chief executive officer of CRA. “At a fraction of the cost for a single potential incident, we offer a complete four-step program that includes a company policy review, human resources and critical personnel training, an employee awareness program and threat response consultation.”

Jerry Glass, president of F&H Solutions Group, adds, “We are proud to be working with Dr. McElhaney and his CRA team. As one of the nation's foremost experts in workplace violence, Marc's common-sense approach to preventing violence in the workplace is a model all organizations should follow. We have worked with Dr. McElhaney for many years and, given the unprecedented nature of workplace violence during the past few years, it is essential that employees know their organizations are doing everything possible to protect them.”

The partnership supports F&H Solutions Group's mission to provide clients with solutions for a better workplace. The relationship strengthens both firms' areas of expertise and offers each other's clients a wider range of human resources and labor relations solutions.

About F&H Solutions Group, LLC

F&H Solutions Group (FHSG) is a national consulting firm specializing in human resources and labor relations matters. Our professionals have unmatched expertise and experience in working with all types and sizes of organizations in different industries in both the private and public sectors. Since 1989, FHSG has provided clients with solutions for a better workplace. Our long-term client relationships are a testament to our commitment to improving workplaces and preparing clients for a successful future. For more information, please visit http://www.fhsolutionsgroup.com.

About Critical Response Associates, LLC

Founded in 1997, Critical Response Associates (CRA) is a national team of highly experienced psychologists and behavioral specialists who are experts in threat assessment and critical incident management. The firm has a 100 percent success rate in helping large organizations and multinational companies assess and manage high-risk and potentially high-visibility situations quickly and safely. For more information, please visit http://www.craorg.com.

