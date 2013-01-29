VanillaSoft Announces Partnership with American Association of Inside Sales Professionals

VanillaSoft signs on as sponsor of Inside Sales Expo 2013 Events

VanillaSoft, an award-winning SaaS provider of lead management and appointment setting software for Inside Sales Teams, announced today that it is a Silver Sponsor of the Inside Sales 2013 Getting Social conference in Phoenix. Inside Sales 2013, presented by the American Association of Inside Sales Professionals (AA-ISP), brings together inside sales professionals for learning, sharing, and networking. The regional conference will be held at the Radisson Fort McDowell Resort & Casino on February 5th.

VanillaSoft, a proponent of social selling, has long understood the value that social media can provide in selling. One of VanillaSoft's key features is the LinkedIn onboard widget. Users can quickly access key information about a prospect prior to making a sales call.

Kevin Thornton, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing with VanillaSoft, said, "Since its inception, social media has had a far-reaching impact on Sales & Marketing. Forward-thinking companies will continue to embrace social media not only as a marketing and PR platform, but as a valuable sales tool, too. The amount of prospect data at your fingertips and the touch points to interact with your prospects can seem daunting. We are excited to participate in this social selling conference to support social media literacy among inside sales professionals.”

Larry Reeves, COO of AA-ISP, adds , "AA-ISP is delighted to welcome VanillaSoft as a Silver sponsor of the 2013 Inside Sales Expo in Phoenix. VanillaSoft recognizes the growing importance that social media will play in arming inside sales professionals with key prospect insights. We are pleased to welcome an industry leading technology partner like VanillaSoft as an exhibiting sponsor at this year's conference.”

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft is the award winning Lead Management Software and CRM solution for phone centric selling. VanillaSoft enables thousands of individuals and sales teams to do more than store their data and report on it like traditional CRM. VanillaSoft customers drive productivity by deploying an award winning Best-In-Class feature set which includes next-best-lead routing, auto-dialing, on-board intelligent messaging, integrated e-mail, real-time lead distribution, live dashboard and digital call recording.

With VanillaSoft, typical users realize a productivity increase of 30 to 100% over traditional CRM, creating an easy to justify ROI. VanillaSoft dials over existing phone systems or VOIP meaning no new or high fees for telecom. VanillaSoft is based in Plano, Texas where it has served a global client base since 2005.

About the AA-ISP

AA-ISP is an international association dedicated exclusively to advancing the profession of Inside Sales. The association engages in annual surveys, research studies, and organizational benchmarking to better understand and analyze the trends, challenges, and key components of the growth and development of the Inside Sales Industry. Our mission is to help inside sales leaders and representatives leverage our information and resources through published content, local community chapters, national conferences, career development, and an inside sales training and accreditation program.

