Professional Women in Annapolis, MD Pledged Support for 2 Veterans' Programs at NAPW Annapolis Chapter Event in January

National Association of Professional Women Annapolis, MD Chapter kicked off 2013 with a promise to support two organizations that work with Veterans, Wounded Warrior Project and Fisher House, at its January networking meeting.

Members and guests of the NAPW Annapolis, MD Local Chapter gathered on January 16th for a professional networking meeting. During the luncheon event, the group of professional women agreed to work together to support two very worthy Veterans' organizations: Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that honors and empowers injured service members and the Fisher House Foundation, which works to provide homes for families of injured military to stay in near the hospitals where their loved ones are being treated. Chapter member Linda Mathieu was the monthly meeting's guest presenter and shared information about Meleluca, a company that offers green products.

“We had a great meeting,” said NAPW Annapolis Local Chapter President Cathy Wayson. “Linda gave a wonderful presentation introducing Melelcua products. And, we chose our charities that we are going to represent and work to donate monies to: Wounded Warriors Project and Fisher House.”

Following through on its commitment, the Annapolis Local Chapter will hold its first fundraiser on March 6th at the Green Turtle in Annapolis at 6:00pm, which will benefit the Fisher House Foundation.

“We will have a fundraiser for Fisher House on March 6th at 6:00pm at the Green Turtle in Annapolis,” said Cathy. “I will be presenting Seacret Skin Care products and 50% of all sales will be donated to Fisher House. Fifty percent of the sales from any parties that are booked from this presentation will also be donated to Fisher House.”

The Chapter President also encouraged members and guests to share their thoughts and ideas on future fundraisers so that the Chapter may continue its effort to support the two organizations throughout 2013.

Members and guests at the January meeting included: Pam Smith-Evans: Interior Designer

Pam does several different forms of interior design including staging and home decorating. For staging, Pam will stage a home so that it will look neutral for a potential buyer. Home Decorating can be done several different ways, she can start all over with new furniture and décor or Pam will redo a home using the existing furnishing and décor. Green decorating is for a healthier living environment. The furnishings and décor used is safe for the environment. Pam is attending decorating school in March to advance her knowledge on Event Decorating. When you are thinking of spring cleaning, you may want to meet with Pam for a home makeover, as well.

Linda Mathieu: Tefra, Meleluca Representative. Linda is a Retirement Specialist. She helps singles, families, and businesses find a retirement plan that will best fit their financial needs. She is also a Meleluca Representative. Meleluca is a green company where all of the products manufactured are natural; this makes the produces safe for the user as well as for the environment. Most of Meleluca's cleaning produces come without child-lock caps, because they clean and disinfect without the toxins used in other products. The products are safe for household cleaning, personal hygiene, vitamins, and many more. Linda hosts Women, Wellness and Wine parties. For more information, please contact Linda at 410-263-7644.

Lauren Szczybor: Financial Planner. Lauren works for NFLG as a Financial Planner. She does financial planning on an individual basis, as well as for small to medium businesses. Lauren does an analysis of a client's finances before ever making a recommendation of what should happen next in his or her financial life. She works to get clients the most for their money, with references on how to spend and save effectively. If you would like to meet with Lauren to get a Financial Analysis for yourself or your employees, you can reach her at 443-616-4209.

Catherine Ebersberger: Realtor with Taylor Properties, AFLAC Representative. Catherine is a Residential Realtor and works in Anne Arundel, Prince Georges, and Baltimore Counties. Taylor Properties takes care of all the legal needs of the seller and buyer within house title and helps with financing. Catherine is also an AFLAC representative for businesses. If you are thinking of purchasing a new home or would like additional information about how AFLAC can help to cover expenses during an emergency, contact Catherine at 410-302-2915.

Cathy Wayson: Carter Information Solutions, Inc. (CISI); Seacret Skin Care Representative. Cathy works at an IT firm, CISI, a full-service, managed IT service provider. CISI now has a HIPAA compliance department to assist all business entities that deal with ePHI and are governed by HIPAA Regulations. Cathy can show you how to make your IT infrastructure more secure and reliable, all the while cutting your IT costs. She is also a Seacret Skin Care Representative. Seacret skin care products are all natural from the Dead Sea. They are manufactured and packaged by L'Orel. Seacret has several masks that help to heal skin and bring back the youthful appearance without chemicals. Its Recover Mask is known as Botox in a pouch, you see instant results in 15 minutes. For more information on either of her services, call Cathy at 301-922-8150.

The National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) is the largest and most recognized network of female professionals. NAPW provides a forum where women can interact, exchange ideas, educate, network, and empower. NAPW Local Chapters allow members to maximize their experience through meetings, networking opportunities, and professional events.

For additional information regarding the NAPW Annapolis, MD Local Chapter and/or NAPW, please visit http://www.napw.com.

Follow NAPW on Facebook and Twitter.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebNAPW2013/Annapolis/prweb10359096.htm