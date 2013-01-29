Marietta Dental Office Announces Valentine's Day Teeth Whitening Event

Kirk Kimmerling DDS of Marietta, GA, has announced that his dental office will offer a free whitening treatment to all new patients who wear red on Valentine's Day.

Marietta cosmetic dentists Kirk Kimmerling DDS and Suzanna Aguilera DMD have announced a Valentine's Day Teeth Whitening Special for Dr. Kimmerling's dental practice. On Valentine's Day, February 14th, a consultation and whitening treatment will be free to all new patients with a teeth-cleaning appointment. The clincher is, the new patients must wear red.

Participation is expected high, as the dental office is known for teeth whitening in the Marietta area. Many neighboring businesses in the Verde Pointe Condominium Association are expected to participate. The Marietta Vet Clinic, an animal clinic in Marietta GA and fiteBac SkinCare both have employees expected to take advantage of the offer.

“We're looking forward to celebrating Valentine's Day with this fun teeth whitening offer,” said Dr. Kimmerling. “When people feel better about the way their teeth look, they feel better about themselves and their health. This Valentine's Day whitening event is a great opportunity for people to improve their teeth and for our office to meet new patients. So wear your red, and come on in!”

Drs. Kimmerling and Aguilera are cosmetic dentists that specialize in giving people the smiles they desire. Dr. Kimmerling's office is one of the premier dental offices in the state of Georgia, drawing a patient base from all over the metro Atlanta area. Drs. Kimmerling and Aguilera offer routine cleanings, cosmetic dentistry services, dental veneers, dental implants, teeth whitening, and a host of other dental services, and are always thrilled to welcome new patients.

Kirk Kimmerling, DDS and Suzanna Aguilera, DMD are Marietta cosmetic dentists that are literally paving the way for the future of dentistry. The office is technologically sophisticated in not only equipment and procedures, but also developing dental materials via Kimmerling Holdings Group, LLC and fiteBac SkinCare, LLC, Dr. Kimmerling's biotechnology firms. The office maintains 13 operatories, each of which is equipped with a display monitor on which digital x-rays and intra-oral pictures can be examined, and patient education videos can be viewed. The office also employs highly advanced technologies, including: (1) Logicon, a program that can digitally measure the extent of tooth decay, which allows detection of 20% more cavities and helps prevent misdiagnosis; (2) “Collimators,” a conduction of x-ray tube heads that decrease radiation exposure to the patients and staff by 5-fold; and (3) iTero, an advanced restoration impression system and digital scanner that produces more accurate restorations than traditional methods. The overall well-being of each patient can also be improved by adding a DNA salivary test, which allows the office professionals to better determine a patient's specific risk of periodontal disease as well as certain types of oral cancer. The office is the first to use fiteBac SkinCare Germicidal Hand Softening Gel, an advanced hand sanitizer without the harshness to skin from traditional alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Drs. Kimmerling and Aguilera invite new patients to meet their exceptional staff and experience and benefit from state of the art dental care. The office offers a broad range of services from teeth cleaning, teeth whitening to dental veneers and Marietta dental implants and Marietta root canals.

