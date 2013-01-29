Law99™ Further Expands its Legal Services into Immigration Law

After realizing the need for affordable legal help for immigrants, Law99™ is providing comprehensive legal services for US immigration law at $99 per hour or less.

America is a country that has been built by the hard work of immigrants across the world that come to the United States for a brighter future. Law99™ realizes the importance of the rights of immigrants in the country and extends its services to encompass immigration law. If consumers are looking for help in areas such as deferred action, changing illegal status, visa, green card, homeland security, or alien resident permit, they can rely on Law99™'s attorneys for help.

Immigration law is a difficult area of practice for many lawyers; however, the lawyers provided by Law99™ are experts when it comes to immigration. They are updated with the latest news in immigration that can help people attain legal residence in the United States. Since the US provides accessible means to working and living in the United States, immigrants from around the world are interested in obtaining legal residence in the country. This is where Law99™ comes in to provide legal help at the affordable rate of $99/hour or less.

There are more than 11 million unauthorized immigrants that reside within the United States, which is why many of them need immigration law help. The Department of Homeland Security has reported a record number of removals under the Obama administration. Most of these removals are immigrants who have had criminal records. That is why it is essential for law-abiding immigrants to get legal help to stay in this country and continue their lives here as legal residents.

Another topic that requires legal support is changing from an illegal status to a legal status. Although some immigrants enter the United States illegally, there may be ways for them to change their illegal status and stay in the country legally. Of course, this can only be done by receiving help from a lawyer who is well-versed in this area of law. Law99™ provides that platform for consumers to find the best lawyers at low and affordable rates.

One of the most experienced lawyers in Law99™'s arsenal is Steve Monks from the Monks Law Firm in Durham, NC. He had the following to say about the company's legal services:

"The need for affordable legal services for immigration clients is evidenced by the number of social service agencies, like Catholic Charities, who provide said services for free or very reduced fees; why else would these agencies provide them? Law99™ translates this need into an immediate opportunity for consumers and attorneys. Immigration attorneys are "bombarded" by requests to provide pro bono work and these stories are frequently compelling. It's very difficult to "turn away" a mother with 3 kids who is about to be deported and her kids left with friends who hardly know them. With Law99™ clients can get the services they need and attorneys can feel good about providing their services to people who need them and can afford them. It's a win-win situation."

Many immigrants do not have the liberty to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars per hour on lawyer consultation fees. That is why Law99™brings to them an inexpensive and convenient way to hire legal help for $99/hour or less. The company's website can be accessed via mobile devices for those who are on the go and they can select a lawyer in the matter of a few hours.

About the Company

Started in 2012, Law99.com is a legal services platform that provides legal representation at a low rate of $99 per hour or less. The platform itself is free and consumers only have to pay discounted lawyer fees. The company has been formed to provide legal help access to middle class Americans and small and medium businesses. It believes that assisting these entities will help them become self-reliant and consequentially, facilitate a faster economic recovery for the United States.

