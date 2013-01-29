Acme Paper Debuts New Website Developed By MoreVisibility

Acme engaged MoreVisibility, based in Boca Raton, Florida to help develop and design a new website which recently launched.

Acme Paper & Supply Co., Inc. based in Savage, Maryland is among the nation's largest suppliers of disposable food service packaging, janitorial equipment and supply, restaurant equipment and supply, retail and industrial packaging, and custom-designed packaging.

Acme engaged MoreVisibility, based in Boca Raton, Florida to help develop and design a new website which recently launched. The objectives for the new site included an up-to-date look and feel along with a better framework to showcase their five divisions, partners, history and industry leading reputation. The website also emphasizes an efficient user experience for their B-B customers while being aligned with the ranking algorithm of Google and the other major search engines.

Links to Acme's new and former websites are here for comparative purposes.

Debra Jeter-Thomas, Acme's Marketing Communications Manager noted that: “We had a vision for what we wanted our new website to be, but needed a firm to help us translate our ideas into an actionable and functional website. We are thrilled with our new site in terms of presentation, usability and the ease with which we can make changes to it.”

MoreVisibility's President Andrew Wetzler shared that: “organizations expect websites which are easy for their customers to navigate, visually impressive, present multiple calls to action and are search-engine-friendly. We are very pleased at how Acme's new site accomplishes these objectives.”

About Acme Paper

Acme is among the nation's largest distributors of disposable food service packaging, janitorial equipment and supply, restaurant equipment and supply, retail and industrial packaging, and custom-designed packaging. Its ‘green initiative' makes it one the largest stocking distributors of sustainable products within the United States. Acme is also involved in product development and it provides customers with innovative distribution solutions to help increase profitability. Acme...much more than paper.Founded in Baltimore in 1946 by Edward and Mildred Attman, Acme Paper & Supply Co., Inc. is a third generation family-owned and operated company led by brothers and co-owners Ron, David and Steve Attman together with their father Ed.

About MoreVisibility

Founded in 1999, MoreVisibility is one of the nation's leading Search Engine Marketing, Optimization and Design firms, having helped hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies and small businesses. From 2005 - 2010, MoreVisibility was named to the Inc 500/Inc 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing privately owned firms. MoreVisibility is a Google Analytics Certified Partner, Google AdWords Certified Partner and a Google Tag Manager Specialist.

MoreVisibility boasts high client retention through a team of 35 senior professionals who deliver superior performance and measurable results. Notable clients served include: Direct Marketing Association (DMA), Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Teavana, McGladrey, The Mayo Clinic, Travel Nevada, Miami Dolphins and Clemson University. MoreVisibility is based in Boca Raton, Fla., and can be found on the web at http://www.MoreVisibility.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358094.htm