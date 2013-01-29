By Carrier Announces New Model Home Open House at The Orchards in East Lyme, CT

On Sunday February 10th from 1pm – 5pm By Carrier will host an open house at The Orchards to unveil its latest model home at their expanding planned community in East Lyme.

By Carrier, Inc. an award winning custom home builder in Connecticut is pleased to announce the unveiling of new model homes at The Orchards planned community in East Lyme. The showing will take place at a free Open House on Sunday February 10th from 1pm – 5pm and will include light fare and beverages as well as several By Carrier sales agents to answer any questions prospective homeowners may have. New to the East Lyme area, By Carrier is looking to expand the community at The Orchards to eventually include over 150 home lots.

Starting at $439K the new custom homes at The Orchards will continue the award winning By Carrier tradition of expert craftsmanship, energy efficient floor plans and appliances and their 5-year warranty on structural defects, basement leaks, roof leaks, electrical, plumbing and HVAC. Five homes at The Orchards have been sold in the last year and with the new model homes By Carrier is expecting strong interest in the community for active adults and young families with children.

Conveniently located halfway between New York and Boston and overlooking the scenic Long Island Sound, East Lyme consistently ranks among the best towns in Connecticut for quality of life. Known for its excellent public school system, abundant outdoor activities and proximity to well-known attractions including the Mystic Seaport and Aquarium, the Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods casinos and world-class shopping and dining, East Lyme offers active adults and young families plenty of opportunities to get the most out of this charming New England town of just over 18,000 residents.

The new model homes at The Orchards give By Carrier the chance to introduce a whole new area of Connecticut to their award-winning construction and energy efficient designs. To date most of the By Carrier communities are located in and around the greater Hartford area and the company is looking forward to extending their brand to select towns on the Connecticut shoreline. In addition to the standard features of By Carrier custom homes including red oak hardwood flooring, genuine wood crafted cabinetry and granite countertops and tile backsplash, the homes at The Orchards will also enjoy access to a community clubhouse with gorgeous views of Long Island Sound, tennis courts and several walking trails.

The all inclusive community at The Orchards is ideal for active adults who are looking for privacy to call their own as well as young families who want a safe community to raise their children. Inspired by timeless elegance, the new custom homes at The Orchards can be built for convenient first floor living and will include By Carrier's energy efficient floor plans and designs so homeowners can save on heating and cooling costs.

By Carrier, Inc. is a family run business dedicated to serving its clients with time-honored values including hard work, ethics and integrity in all phases of the home building process. In addition to The Orchards, By Carrier has built award-winning planned communities at Autumn Estates in Farmington, Powder Mill Village in Canton and Castle Heights in Cheshire. To schedule an appointment for private viewings of the new model custom homes at The Orchards contact Mark Murphy at 860-334-8942 or markm (at) bycarrier (dot) com

