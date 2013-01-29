Repair Jungle Lets Car Owners Receive Competing Bids on Car Repair and Maintenance Online

Washington, D.C. area natives launch website that enables car owners to receive competing estimates on auto repair and maintenance from top local mechanics and auto body shops.

Repair Jungle today announced the launch of a new website where car owners can receive competing estimates on auto repair from local shops for free. Repair Jungle is initially offering these services to car owners in Washington, D.C. and surrounding areas in Maryland and Virginia. The Company hopes to expand to other major cities soon. Car owners can visit the website at http://www.repairjungle.com.

The Company's website allows car owners to submit simple reports describing their car repair or maintenance needs. Top local mechanics and auto body shops then review the reports and bid for the car owner's repair. “Our goal was to create a competitive marketplace for automotive repair. The website saves customers time and money and also gives them comfort in knowing they are getting a fair price from a top mechanic or auto body shop,” said Fred Yu, one of Repair Jungle's founders.

Repair Jungle was started by Washington area natives who wanted to make the car repair process easier for everyone. The Company believes that its website will also help local auto repair shops by offering an innovative way to attract customers. Bobby Gonzalez, owner of Georgetown Auto Service in Alexandria, Virginia, one of Repair Jungle's exclusive shops, said, “we've been serving car owners in the area for a long time, but I'm always looking for ways to grow my business.”

Filling out a report to request bids only takes a few minutes and it's free. Almost all major services are offered, such as oil changes, brake replacements, timing belt replacements and auto body repair. Car owners can expect to receive multiple estimates in just a few days. Once customers choose a winning bid, they pay for the service online and schedule an appointment directly with the auto repair shop. The Company has already partnered with a number of shops in Rockville, College Park, Silver Spring, Gaithersburg, Alexandria, and other towns in the D.C. area. Car owners can learn more about Repair Jungle at http://www.repairjungle.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebauto-repair-auto-body/repair-jungle/prweb10354674.htm