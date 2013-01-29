PocketCents Attending Annual Collaboration of Entrepreneurship, ACE'13 in Livonia, Michigan January 31, 2013

PocketCents will be exhibiting this year at ACE'13, reaching out to interested business owners and investors attending the event. PocketCents also attended in 2012, and is anticipating another successful year of collaboration as they introduce their exciting new digital coupon platform, Coupon Wallet.

As hundreds of entrepreneurs, business owners, idea makers, and investors come together in Livonia, Michigan for the Annual Collaboration of Entrepreneurship (ACE) Conference on January 31, PocketCents is packing up and getting ready to attend the event, too.

The local online advertising company will be exhibiting this year at ACE, on top of seeking out new networks and expanding their local online advertising reach to interested business owners and investors. PocketCents also attended in 2012, and is anticipating another successful year of collaborations and networks for the new year.

Not only will PocketCents be attending the event for their local online advertising network, but will also be finding future collaborators and others interested in their latest digital couponing start-up, Coupon Wallet, which was started in 2012.

Started in 2001, ACE'13 is a non-profit which includes a conference full of keynote speakers and workshops to help promote and ignite the start-up spirit within the Great Lakes and Michigan region. Lead sponsors include Pure Michigan and Brinks, Hofer, Gilson & Lione.

The ACE'13 event begins at 1:00 PM and ends at 8:00 PM, PocketCents will be attending the entire day and will be open to help anyone interested in furthering their online advertising efforts with a local slant as well as anyone learning more about Coupon Wallet.

About PocketCents:

PocketCents, Inc. (http://www.pocketcents.com) is a Local Online Advertising Network specializing in promoting small and local businesses through pay-per-click targeted advertising banners on websites and mobile devices. The PocketCents network has publishers in the U.S. and around the world displaying more than 3 million ads per day. Advertising media types include traditional banner advertisements, pop-up local video ads, and now local coupon advertising with Coupon Wallet.

