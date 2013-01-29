Trade Show Display Co. GLM Displays Redesigns Blog

Trade show display company GLM Displays has recently redesigned their blog with integration into their main site.

GLM Displays, a leading provider of trade show displays, has integrated their blog pages into their main site allowing easier access and readability for their visitors. GLM Displays blog is populated with useful articles focused on increasing exhibitor's success and ultimately growing their business.

“We're focusing more on our blog, not only for SEO purposes, but to offer usable content for our clients” says owner Matthew Lunser. “Our goal is to offer insight to our products and services as well as offering tips for successful exhibiting.”

One of the more recent articles, “The Ultimate Trade Show Display Buyer's Guide” offers an easy breakdown of different displays and how they might be effective for different events. Future articles will take a “How to make your show successful” approach with tips and tricks aimed at increasing exhibitors ROI.

“We will continue to offer product reviews in our blog, but we will focus more on offering advice or “tips & tricks” aimed at helping our clients succeed after their purchase. We know if our clients can see a real ROI from their investment they will most likely continue to exhibit and hopefully return to us when they have a new need. “

For more information to read articles GLM Displays' blog, visit http://blog.glmdisplays.com/

About GLM Displays

GLM Displays offers a full line of trade show displays, pop up booths, banner stands, table top displays, truss displays, and more. Customers can find options, sizes and prices on their easy to use website, http://www.glmdisplays.com but also can find personable assistance by calling (888) 743-4564.

