Dallas Psychologist And Life Coach Offers Workshop On Depression And Anxiety

Work On Conquering Your Depression And Anxiety At Workshop Held By Dr. Pam Garcy.

It is never too early (or too late for that matter) to begin managing your depression and anxiety. Area locals that want to learn how to feel better and make more of their life can come engage in supportive, fun, and experiential learning through lively discussion and group work at Dr. Garcy's group sessions.

People with depression and anxiety who attend Dr. Pam Garcy's workshops typically develop a deeper level of connection with like-minded people and gain clarity about what is slowing them down, getting in their way, or stopping them from shifting out of emotional holes. Through these workshops, it is possible for group members to rediscover their true nature, self-compassion, self-acceptance, and renewed self-love.

Those who are suffering from depression and/or anxiety and attend Garcy's sessions learn tools that they can re-apply to help them continue to move forward. In addition, group members learn exercises that are designed to help them discover more empowering ways of their others, their problems, their circumstances, and themselves.

The first of these workshops is on April 6, 2013. The session is called the Emotional Healing Activator. Group members will work towards creating shifts in outlook that stick, activating individual emotional self-healing, and allowing members to move more easily toward that which they want. Depression and anxiety are manageable! The cost for the workshop is $144.95, which is a small price to pay to work towards bettering one's well being.

"When people attend my workshops, they learn new ways to manage old problems. They connect with others who are like them. They learn that they're not alone," says Dr. Garcy. The are two subsequent workshops to help ensure that people continue to implement what they learn. The Attitude Enhancer is on September 21, 2013 and the Fearless You Training is on November 2, 2013.

Dr. Pam Garcy can be contacted at via phone at 972.248.3861 or through email at drgarcy(at)aol(dot)com Dr. Garcy is a clinical psychologist, life coach, and best-selling author who conducts workshops aimed at helping people to learn to cope with depression and anxiety, in order to create more satisfying lives.

