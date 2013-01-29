Rehabilitation Continuing Education Provider HomeCEUConnection.com Qualifies to Offer Interactive Continuing Education For Florida Occupational Therapists

HomeCEUConnection.com com, leading provider of online continuing education for rehabilitation professionals, qualifies to provide hundreds of interactive courses to Florida occupational therapists and occupational therapist assistants.

HomeCEUConnection.com com, a preeminent provider of online continuing education for rehabilitation professionals, is pleased to announce its approval by the Florida Board of Occupational Therapy to provide hundreds of interactive courses to Florida occupational therapists and occupational therapist assistants.

The Florida Board of Occupational Therapy mandates that courses that "allow or requires the licensee to interact or communicate back and forth with the instructor during the presentation of the program" be exempt from the 12 hour restriction on home study courses. As a Florida Board approved provider of online interactive courses, purchasing from HomeCEUConnection.com allows occupational therapy professionals to attain the entirety of their 26 hour biannual continuing education requirement from one source.

Therapists may customize their educational curriculum with a large and varied selection of approved text and on-demand video courses, and take advantage of special pricing on packages that combine both types. Packages offered cover neurological, geriatric and orthopedic topics. HomeCEUConnection.com also offers courses covering Florida laws and rules and medical errors prevention, which are also required by the state board.

Therapists wishing to take advantage of the convenient and affordable home study programs through HomeCEUConnection.com should view the complete course catalog on their website. Approved provider information can be confirmed on the Florida Board of Occupational Therapy website.

About HomeCEUConnection.com

HomeCEUConnection.com is a leader in providing quality online continuing education courses for Speech-Language Pathologists, Physical Therapists, Physical Therapist Assistants, Occupational Therapists, Occupational Therapist Assistants, Athletic Trainers, Massage Therapists, and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialists. We offer convenient, affordable and user-friendly courses that can be found in our growing course catalog.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10340592.htm