Three Disc-Burning Drives Accelerate the Speed of Aleratec's New Standalone Robotic DVD/CD Duplicator

Aleratec today introduced a new, fully-automatic, standalone disc duplicator featuring three DVD/CD disc-burning drives and a 150-disc capacity. The 1:3 RoboRacer DVD/CD MultiDrive SA offers more speed and convenience than any RoboRacer Aleratec has ever made for large jobs.

Aleratec today introduced the new 1:3 RoboRacer DVD/CD MultiDrive SA Duplicator, a fully-automatic disc duplicator featuring three DVD/CD disc-burning drives and a 150-disc capacity for rapid, hands-free completion of disc duplication projects. This new duplicator is completely standalone, so no computer is required.

The 1:3 RoboRacer DVD/CD MultiDrive SA is the next generation in Aleratec's line of innovative robotic disc duplicators, and offers more speed and convenience than any RoboRacer Aleratec has ever made for large jobs.

Aleratec RoboRacer DVD/CD disc duplicators make high-quality disc copies automatically while users are free to attend to other business. The user simply loads the duplicator with a source disc or source image via the USB connection, and up to 150 blank discs. Simple, push-button controls start the duplication process and no further user intervention is required.

"The 1:3 RoboRacer DVD/CD MultiDrive SA Duplicator advances the successful RoboRacer series with enhancements that promise increased productivity without compromising high-quality results,” says Perry Solomon, Aleratec's President and CEO. “Our customers will be able to complete their DVD and CD duplication jobs faster and with less interaction required than ever before.”

The 1:3 RoboRacer DVD/CD MultiDrive SA Duplicator features two major enhancements to previous generations:



Additional disc-burning drives: Three duplicates are created simultaneously which means disc duplication jobs can be finished in one-third the time it would take with a similar single-drive duplicator.

Increased disc capacity: The new 1:3 RoboRacer can be loaded with up to 150 CD or DVD discs at a time. This 50 percent increase in disc capacity means increased convenience with fewer reloads required to complete large duplication projects.

For further convenience, the 1:3 RoboRacer DVD/CD MultiDrive SA has a 2-terabyte internal hard disk drive to store disc images, accessible through a built-in USB 2.0 port. The Aleratec Smart Image Management System maximizes the number of images that can be stored on this drive.

The Aleratec 1:3 RoboRacer DVD/CD MultiDrive SA Duplicator is available for shipment now with an Estimated Retail Price of $1,699 and is available from Aleratec's dedicated resellers and distribution partners.

The full line of Aleratec solutions and accessories is featured at AAFES, Adorama, Amazon.com, ANTOnline.com, B&H Photo Video, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Buy.com, CDW, Data Vision, Dell, HP, Insight, J & R, MacMall, Micro Center, Newegg, Office Depot, PC Connection, PC Mall, Quill, RadioShack, Sears, Tech Depot, Tiger Direct, and Wal-Mart in addition to other leading US retailers. Government and Education customers may purchase from Government and Education Specialists including AAFES, B&H Photo Video Gov, Best Buy for Business Gov/Ed, CDW-G, EnPointe, GovConnection, GOVPLACE, GTSI, Insight Gov, PC Mall Gov, SARCOM, Shi.com, Softchoice, SoftMart, Sparco.com, TIG, and Unisys. All products are available to resellers in the U.S. through D&H Distributing, Ingram Micro, and Tech Data; in Canada through Ingram Micro Canada and Tech Data Canada; in Latin America and the Caribbean through Tech Data Miami.

The Aleratec 1:3 DVD/CD RoboRacer MultiDrive SA Duplicator (Aleratec Product Number 280118, D&H Distributing SKU 280118, Ingram Micro SKU PZ6822, Tech Data SKU 10918819; Ingram Micro UK P/N 280118EU and SKU OP30017.)

About Aleratec

Aleratec designs and manufactures high-performance products acclaimed for their reliability and ease-of-use.

Beginning in 2000, California-based Aleratec has met the needs of government, education and commercial markets with professional-grade duplicators for hard disk drives, USB flash drives and BD/DVD/CD discs. Aleratec also produces disc printers, blank media, shredders, disc repair and related accessories with the “Prosumer” in mind.

For more information, please visit http://www.Aleratec.com or contact us toll free at 866-77-ALERATEC (866-772-5372). You can also follow Aleratec at Blog.Aleratec.com , Facebook.com/Aleratec , Twitter.com/Aleratec and on YouTube.com/Aleratec .

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebaleratec-disc-duplicator/multidrive-sa-280118/prweb10337313.htm