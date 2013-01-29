Male Breast Reduction Surgery; More Common than You May Think

It may come as a shock to most that male breast reduction surgery is among the top surgeries performed every year. Dr. Armenta, a Houston plastic surgeon is proud to announce he is now offering male breast reduction surgery and can help men achieve the physique they desire.

When people think of breast reduction surgery, many think automatically of women; but rarely of men. The real questions are: why do men choose breast reduction, how is it performed, and what should men expect from a breast reduction?

Male breast reduction surgery, also known as reduction mammoplasty, is a simple surgical operation that can leave lasting positive effects. There are several physical and psychological reasons why men choose to have breast reduction surgery. Physical reasons to get a reduction mammoplasty would be: obesity, hormonal imbalance, heredity, disease, or drug use. Psychologically, men who have male breast reduction surgery often experience an increase in self-esteem and self-worth!

Male reduction mammoplasty can be performed by using liposuction to remove the excess fatty tissue that has built up; excision and removal techniques can also be used at the discretion of the plastic surgeon. Any scarring that may occur can usually be hidden in the contour of the breast.

Men who choose to have male breast reduction surgery can physically expect a more symmetrical, proportionate chest area that will look natural. Psychologically, patients will feel more confident about themselves and an increased self-esteem! The results of a reduction mammoplasty are usually permanent, but clients should be aware that excessive weight gain, drug use, or steroid use can reverse the effects of male reduction surgery.

Reasons why males opt to have reduction mammoplasty surgery vary but, the results are long-lasting and usually boost not only their health but also their self-esteem. So whether you are a man who suffers from enlarged abnormal breasts because of medication, obesity, heredity, drug use, or disease; male reduction mammoplasty can help improve your physical and psychological well-being. It has also been proven to be a safe and effective way to rid the patient of embarrassment and help them live a happy, fulfilling life!

