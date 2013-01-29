Sufferers of a Brachial Plexus Injury Run the Risk of Permanent Damage

Brachial plexus injuries need to be treated with care and urgency; the longer sufferers wait to find a solution the more they risk permanent damage. Dr. Berzin, a Houston plastic surgeon, is now accepting patients suffering from a brachial plexus injury.

Brachial plexus injuries can be extremely painful and may become permanent. Sufferers of this type of injury must educate themselves on what the brachial plexus is, how injury occurs, the difference between major and minor brachial plexus injuries, and treatment options.

The brachial plexus are a bundle of nerves located in the shoulder, arm, and hand. The nerves in the brachial plexus area are a combination of motor and sensory nerves that attach to the spinal cord. Brachial plexus injuries occur when the nerves in the brachial plexus area are stretched or torn.

There are several reasons people suffer from brachial plexus injuries. Birth complications, automobile accidents, and playing aggressive contact sports are common causes of brachial plexus injury. Tumors and inflammation have also been known to cause brachial plexus injury; however, these cases are rare.

People can suffer from minor and major brachial plexus injury. Minor injury to the brachial plexus often resolves itself. If treatment is needed for a minor brachial plexus injury the treatment is usually simple. Stretching, engaging in physical activity, and physical therapy are often enough to fix minor injury to the brachial plexus.

For someone with a major brachial plexus injury reconstructive surgery is usually the best option. Nerve grafts and nerve transfers are the two surgical procedures that can be done by plastic surgeons to repair the brachial plexus. A nerve graft is performed when the surgeon removes the damaged nerves in the brachial plexus and replaces them with healthy nerves from elsewhere in the body. A nerve transfer is when the plastic surgeon chooses another nerve that is firmly attached to the spinal cord and connects it to the damaged nerves; that have been uprooted from the spinal cord.

For people with minor brachial plexus injuries, treatment is simple; but for those who suffer from major brachial plexus injuries, surgery is often the only option. People with major injury to their brachial plexus, must also consult a doctor within three to six months of the injury. If sufferers do not consult a doctor in a timely manner they risk permanent damage to their brachial plexus and permanent pain! If you or someone you love may have a brachial plexus injury it is important to consult with a brachial plexus injury specialist immediately!

