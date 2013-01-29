Local Texas Insurance Agency, Noltensmeyer Insurance Services, Encourages Residents to Update Insurance Policies for 2013

The beginning of a new year is a great time to review insurance policies and update them if anything has changed.

Texas insurance agency, Noltensmeyer Insurance Services, encourages the TX community to update their insurance policies in light of the New Year. An entire year can bring a lot of change to a home, lifestyle or business. Individuals who do not keep up with change and modify policies as need be may face coverage gaps in the long run.

To help the community have a better understanding of times that will require coverage changes, Noltensmeyer Insurance Services has put together a quick guide.

When to update home insurance:

When to update health and life insurance:

When to update business insurance:



Any kind of remodeling was completed over the past year (improved bathroom, new kitchen appliances, etc.)

A sprinkler system was installed.

New expensive items were purchased.

Homeowner has begun to work from home.

Family is growing (new baby, baby on the way, new pet.)

A smoker has quit and been smoke-free for at least a year.

Couple is married or divorced.

Children have left home and have purchased their own coverage.

Business designed and sold new product.

Employee headcount has increased.

Business opened a second location.

Texans who are in need of help or have any other questions pertaining to insurance should contact the agents at Noltensmeyer Insurance Services. The agency is more than happy to extend advice and free insurance quotes to those in need.

About Noltensmeyer Insurance Services:

Located in the heart of Houston, Noltensmeyer Insurance Services is proud to serve the entire state of Texas. The agency continually offers quality coverage and superior customer service while offering low rates. The 20 agents that comprise Noltensmeyer Insurance Services, LLC write auto, home, commercial and health insurance policies. The agency's staff is divided into teams to help assist its clients who have specific insurance needs.

