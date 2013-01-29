13 Doctors from ONS included in Greenwich Magazine's Top Doctors list

2013 list of the top medical experts in Fairfield County compiled by Castle Connolly

When you need the name of a good doctor, ask another doctor. As a means to that end, each year Moffly Media asks Castle Connolly, the physician-led medical research team that vets doctors nationwide, to provide a list of top physicians in Fairfield County for their annual Top Doctors list. The January 2013 Top Doctors issue of Greenwich, Stamford, New Canaan/ Darien and Westport Magazines contains information on over 323 doctors in 48 medical specialties. This year's list includes 13 doctors from Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists, PC (ONS) in Greenwich Office Park: neurosurgeons- Paul Apostolides, MD, Mark Camel, MD, Amory Fiore, MD and Scott Simon, MD; orthopedic surgeons- Michael Clain, MD; John Crowe, MD; James Cunningham, MD; Frank Ennis, MD; Steven Hindman, MD; Brian Kavanagh, MD; Seth Miller, MD; and Paul Sethi, MD; and physiatrist- Jeffrey Heftler, MD.

“We are proud to have so many of our skilled physicians recognized in this year's Top Doctors lists,” said Dr. Seth Miller. “The doctors at ONS are among the very finest in the country, and have been hand-picked for their superior credentials and experience.” Featured in the lead article is Dr. Michael Clain, a foot and ankle surgeon who has been in practice with ONS since it was established in 2001. Dr. Clain was asked questions about common myths regarding feet, whether sneaker styles matter and the relationship of diabetes and foot problems.

Each year Castle Connolly's experts ask medical leaders across the country to identify physicians they believe to be the best in their respective fields. The nominees' credentials, including educational and professional experience, are then carefully screened and the list compiled.

Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists PC (ONS) physicians provide expertise in the full spectrum of musculoskeletal conditions and injuries, sports medicine, minimally invasive orthopedic, spine and brain surgery, joint replacement and trauma. The main office is located at 6 Greenwich Office Park on Valley Road, Greenwich, CT. For more information, visit http://www.onsmd.com, or call (203) 869-1145.

