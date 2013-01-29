True Blue Websites Opens in Frankston - Small Business Web Design Experts

True Blue Websites are proud to announce the opening of their premier web design & online marketing store in Frankston. Partners in the business Adam Lancaster & Beau Rixon are both local boys having grown up in the area.

True Blue Websites are proud to announce the opening of their premier web design & online marketing store in Frankston. Partners in the business Adam Lancaster & Beau Rixon are both local boys having grown up in the area.

They believe Frankston and The Mornington Peninsula is the best place to live and have a business. Adam says, "There are plenty of businesses to work with in our area, and it ensures we have a greater work / life balance - we're hear to stay."

Beau and Adam are both very excited to bring web design and online marketing to a shop front setting making it more accessible in a time when digital marketing has become more important that traditional marketing for small businesses. Beau says that it is a fact that some 95% of buyers search online to buy locally - So we offer products that get people online, and then get them found on in search results.

Adam & Beau have been working together since early 2011. Adam operates as the online marketing expert of the business, and Beau as the web design & development guru. Adam has worked with a number of national and international companies is getting their business to the top of Google for some of the most competitive keywords. Beau can proudly put his name to the design of several house hold name websites.

They identified that the market really had a gap for a local all in one web design / online marketing business that could support local small businesses in getting online and in front of potential customers. Adam points out that "people are connected to the internet now even more than ever since the arrival of the smart phone - where do you go when you need a businesses product or service, you let you fingers do the 'pressing' - small business people are now seeing the value of being online more than ever."

If you are looking for a small business web design that works - You need a True Blue Website

If you want to chat to the experts in web design and online marketing for small business - give them a call or drop in.

True Blue Websites are experts in web design for small business. Launched in 2010 they have gone from strength to strength as they continue to produce a product that really works. True Blue Websites are considered one of the best web design Frankston has to offer.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371695.htm