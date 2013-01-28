CRMnext Introduces Advanced and Easy to Configure 'Approvals' Workflow Tool

CRMnext introduces new easy to configure “Approvals” workflow tool which can be configured and managed by business users themselves.

The tool can be configured to automatically or manually assign records to approvers for their review and feedback. This will help to create a transparent audit trail and clear accountability helping companies to improve their turn-around-time for any process and thus provide a great customer experience.

To ensure adherence to service levels and turn-around-times when authorization or verification is required to move forward, required alerts and escalations rules can be set. Customized fields and layouts can be created to ensure all relevant information is available to designated approvers. The workflow can also take care of holiday calendars and alternate assignments in case the primary approver is on leave.

On the occasion, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product architect, CRMnext said, “A well-defined and easy to manage approval process is critical for any organization. With the new “Approvals” tools, users can now easily configure and change any approval process. The Approval's toolbox has numerous important options like assignment rules, auto response rules, conditional alerts, business enforcement rules, conditional access, etc. to incorporate an efficient workflow that improves turnaround time across teams.”

About CRMnext:-

CRMnext is a specialist CRM software product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Banking, Insurance, Media, and Telecom. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations. For more details visit http://www.crmnext.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebcrmnext-software/banking/prweb10367457.htm