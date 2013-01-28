DataBid.com Construction Leads is Currently Reporting on the SCDSB Bayview Public School Kindergarten Renovations Tender

DataBid.com, provider of timely accurate project information and commercial construction leads in the greater Toronto area, is currently reporting on The SCDSB Bayview Public School Kindergarten Renovations Tender.

DataBid.com, provider of timely accurate project information and commercial construction leads in the greater Toronto area, is currently reporting on the SCDSB Bayview Public School Kindergarten Renovations Tender.

As of 01/27/2013 Bids Are Due: February 07, 2013 2:30 PM

Location: 845 Ottawa Street, Midland ON

Click Here To See Complete Details On This Project

Detail of Services: Kindergarten Renovations

Divisions:

Division 02 - Existing Conditions

Division 08 - Openings

Division 09 - Finishes

President Jim Lamelza: "General Contractors, Subcontractors, and Material Suppliers doing business in Southern Ontario are invited to a free trial of DataBid.com today. Our clients enjoy the quality of data as well as the helpful access to our editorial team and customer service specialists."

Subscribe during the month of January, 2013 and earn one free month of access to DataBid.com. Use the following promo code: #JANFREE. Inquiries can be made by calling: 1-888-929-3282 Mon-Fri 9AM-5PM Est.

More About DataBid

DataBid.com is a new data-centric construction lead service that focuses heavily on providing unmatched customer service backed up by some of the highest quality information around. DataBid is a new company owned and managed by a dream-team of commercial construction reporting professionals who have combined industry experience of more than 50 years. Local commercial construction companies' access DataBid.com construction leads to gain market share and to reduce the time required to find new projects and opportunities.

With more than 50 years of combined experience in commercial construction lead reporting; general contractors, subcontractors and material suppliers have access to the following features and benefits with DataBid.com:

*Complete Bidders Lists

*Access to More In Design Opportunities

*Advanced Project Searching

*Immediate Access to Our Editorial Team

*Complete Project Descriptions

*Advanced Project Tracker

*Most Bid Results Reported Within 24 Hours of Bid Opening

*Available Friendly Effective Customer Service

*Searchable Construction Company Directory

*Complete Company & Contact Information

*Historical Company Bidding with Past and Current Project Results

Some Industries Published In DataBid.com are as follows:

Procurement & Contracting Requirements, General Requirements, Performance Requirements, Concrete, Masonry, Metals, Wood, Plastics & Composites, Thermal & Moisture Protection, Openings, Finishes, Specialties, Equip., Furnishings, Special Construction, Conveying Equip. , Fire Suppression, Plumbing, HVAC, Integrated Automation, Electrical, Communications, Electronic Safety & Security, Earthwork, Exterior Improvements, Utilities, Transportation, Waterway & Marine Construction, Process Integration, Material Processing & Handling Equip., Process Heating, Cooling & Drying Equip., Process Gas & Liquid Handling, Purification & Storage Equip., Pollution & Waste Control Equip., Industry Specific Manufacturing Equip., Water & Wastewater Equip., and Electrical Power Generation.

Areas Of Coverage Include the Following Counties:

Brant, Bruce, Chatham-Kent, Dufferin, Durham, Elgin, Essex, Grey, Haldimand, Halton, Hamilton, Huron, Lambton, Middlesex, Niagara, Norfolk, Oxford, Region of Peel, Perth, Simcoe, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington, York.

DataBid is a source for Commercial Construction Leads, Public Tenders, Private Negotiated Bids, Commercial Construction Projects in Southern Ontario, and the GTA.

*(certain rules and restrictions apply, please see your DataBid.com representative for additional details.)

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366887.htm