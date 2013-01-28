Heritage Woods of Batavia Assisted Living to Host World Cancer Day Bake Sale

Heritage Woods of Batavia, a BMA affordable assisted living community, is hosting a World Cancer Day Bake Sale on Feb. 4 to benefit the Batavia Chapter of the American Cancer Society. The community in Kane County, Illinois, serves seniors of all incomes, including those on Medicaid.

The community, which is located at 1079 E. Wilson St. in Batavia, Illinois, serves seniors of all incomes, including those on Medicaid, who need some help to maintain their independence.

"Stop by and purchase cookies or a loaf of bread to take to work, church, your family or a friend's house," says Jennifer Hanke, Director of Marketing for Heritage Woods of Batavia.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Batavia Chaper of the American Cancer Society.

For more information about the Bake Sale or Heritage Woods of Batavia, call 630-406-9440.

"Our community offers older adults a wonderful alternative to a nursing home or to struggling alone at home," says Hanke. "Residents benefit from the opportunity to live in a residential apartment-home environment and receive the personal assistance and help they need with medications."

Private studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments are available,. Each of the apartments features a kitchenette, spacious bathroom with shower and grab bars, and emergency alert system.

Certified nursing assistants are on-duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Meals, housekeeping and laundry are among the included services.

"Residents also benefit from all of the opportunities that are available to socialize with friends and neighbors and participate in social activities and special events no matter what the weather," says Hanke.

The community is fully certified to operate through the Illinois Supportive Living program and is managed by BMA Management, Ltd., the largest provider of assisted living in Illinois.

Based in Bradley, Illinois, BMA operates 36 senior living communities, housing more than 3,300 homes and apartments.

"Our focus is on providing residents with the love, compassion and dignity that they deserve in addition to the help and assistance that they need," says Rod Burkett, President and CEO of BMA. "Our emphasis is on helping each resident to achieve and maintain as much independence as possible for as long as possible."

The communities managed by BMA include the Heritage Woods affordable assisted living communities in Bolingbrook, Chicago, Gurnee, McHenry, Plainfield and Yorkville, Illinois; Churchview Supportive Living on the southwest side of Chicago; and the Heritage Woods affordable assisted living and memory care community in South Elgin, Illinois.

BMA also manages the Heritage Woods assisted living community in Huntley, Illinois.

For more information on BMA Management, Ltd. and the managed senior communities, please visit http://www.bma-mgmt.com

