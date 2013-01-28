Server Sitters Announces Record Setting Customer Satisfaction Rates for 2012, & Launches Unlimited Application Migrations For All North American Clients

There are a wide range of application migrations that can present a huge challenge when they have to work in tandem with the rest of the farm. The mitigating factors include establishing connections across the internet, setting check points to issue alerts on abnormal behavior.

The experienced management team at Server Sitters understands that some web hosts prefer to migrate only a part of their business infrastructure to cloud for a variety of reasons. There are all too often components that demand availability. Based on a business's hosting requirements, the components that require easy access and durability can include central backups, central DNS, 24 hour support and central farm monitoring.

There are a wide range of application migrations that can present a huge challenge when they have to work in tandem with the rest of the farm. The mitigating factors include establishing connections across the internet, setting check points to issue alerts on abnormal behavior, etc. This is where the Server Sitters edge really excels.

Quality has always been the # 1 priority at Server Sitters since day one. All core processes at are audited internally on a monthly basis and externally by an accredited agency.

Keep in mind that in a typical farm migration, all the servers in a businesses infrastructure is moved to a platform of the customers choice. This kind of migration demands a thorough understanding of both source and destination infrastructures. Most hosts have a minimum of 3 different control panels and 3 different operating systems. Some systems can be either hosted or private, which presents a diverse combination of technologies and migration to consider.

Server Sitters founder and CEO Adam Gallant explained, “ At Server Sitters, we strive to deliver the best possible product to our clients, which naturally includes 100% accessibility to our talented staff of highly trained customer support agents. Our reviews have been consistently positive since we launched our company over a decade ago, and we will continue to develop and polish our line of cutting edge digital products and services”

Correctly estimating the source and destination capabilities is a critical step in the migration process, and smoothly executing this comes only with experience and focused training. Once again, this is where the Server Sitters advantage really pays dividends.

Some of these data migration concepts can be confusing, and a migration of applications to a different infrastructure can often have a lot of unforeseen issues. The guidance of a well experienced team is necessary to navigate smoothly during a transition.

The Server Sitters Promise of Quality:

Server Sitters is dedicated to providing the very best support and server administration that keeps the client satisfied, and continually works at improving the quality management system through monthly reviews. Server Sitters offers the very best application and server farm migration services and fulfilling a 97% customer satisfaction rate for 2012.

For more information about Server Sitters, call Toll Free: 888-522-3177 or simply visit http://serversitters.com/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371600.htm