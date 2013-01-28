Meyerkord & Meyerkord, LLC Donates to Operation Gratitude

Meyerkord & Meyerkord, LLC donated letters, candy, magazines and stuffed animals to Operation Gratitude – an organization that sends care packages to members of the U.S. Military. Their gift will contribute to a total of 100,000 care packages sent by Operation Gratitude to men and women who are deployed overseas, their children, veterans, wounded warriors and first responders.

Last month, Meyerkord & Meyerkord, LLC donated nine Beanie Babies, four pounds of candy, eight magazines, and 40 letters to Operation Gratitude – an organization that sends more than 100,000 care packages to United States services members. This includes men and women who have been deployed overseas, veterans, wounded warriors and first responders. Each package contains approximately $75 - $100 worth of products and costs about $15 to ship and assemble. Each package is assembled in Van Nuys, California at the Army National Guard armory. Since 2003, Operation Gratitude has given more than 915,000 care packages to U.S. service members.

This year, the attorneys at Meyerkord & Meyerkord showed their support by donating to Operation Gratitude. Their contribution will help the organization send more than 100,000 boxes. Over the years, Operation Gratitude has made a significant impact on the lives of men, women and children. One Private First Class said, “I cannot express to you how great it feels to come home after a long day of running missions to find a care package full of love sitting on your bunk. You are exhausted from wearing 50 plus pounds of armor for hours on end, then you open the package, see all that love, and are rejuvenated and ready to face the world again. I may sound small but it really does help enormously...Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

As a personal injury law firm, Meyerkord & Meyerkord is dedicated to helping those in need. The legal team at the firm is passionate about helping others and constantly strives to achieve the highest level of level professionalism in their work. Their practice areas include car accident cases, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, nursing home abuse, nursing home neglect, school injuries, wrongful death, premises liability, and dangerous drug claims. Additionally, they handle workers' compensation claims, medical malpractice cases and legal malpractice cases. Combined, the lawyers at Meyerkord & Meyerkord have more than a 100 years of legal experience.

To learn more about Operation Gratitude, visit their website at http://www.operationgratitude.com. There, the organization provides information for service members, volunteer opportunities and donation information. Operation Gratitude accepts personal letters for deployed troops, hand-made scarves, paracord bracelets, Beanie Babies®, greeting cards, financial donations and other gifts. Volunteers may also donate their time for fundraising. To learn more about the legal team at Meyerkord & Meyerkord, LLC visit the firm's website at http://www.stlouis-personalinjury.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371595.htm