New Report Ranks Top Alternative Lending Programs For Home Buyers That Have Been Denied By Traditional Banks

AlternativeLendingMagazine.com Highlights 5 Most Popular Alternative Lending Programs Used to Help Home Buyers That Have Been Denied By Traditional Banks.

Bad credit, lack of work history, limited income reported on tax returns and high debt to income ratios are all common reasons home buyer's dreams are squashed by traditional lenders such as banks and credit unions. With no hope in sight many borrowers are looking to alternative lending programs to help purchase the home of their dreams. Whether it is a first time home buyer looking to move in with his family or a seasoned investor needed capital to flip a house, alternative lenders are joining the ranks as a legitimate option for a buyer who has less than stellar financial history.

New Rankings for Alternative Lending Programs

1. Hard Money Lending Programs

2. Private Money Lending Programs

3. Portfolio Fund Lending Programs

4. Transactional Funding Programs

5. Seller Financing Programs

The new report of top alternative lending programs for home buyers is based on research which is compiled through the use of real-time, accurate, internet-based data collected from housing funding sales trends and alternative lender behaviors such as recorded deeds and final closing statements.

Alternative Lending Magazine is an expert in the field of alternative funding programs and with 3,479 verified alternative lending programs represented by over 262 direct lenders, the free service is the best in the market space.

