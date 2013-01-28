Michael Jackson Secrets Shared "Private Conversations in Neverland with Michael Jackson"

"Private Conversations in Neverland with Michael Jackson," a book by William B. Van Valin II, MD, is now available for sale on Amazon.

Los Olivos, California, January 28, 2013- Acosta Global Marketing announces the release of the William B. Van Valin II, MD journal “Private Conversations in Neverland with Michael Jackson" available at Amazon.com for $19.95 –a series of secrets are shared ranging from Michael's Ghost to the stalker that inspired the Thriller hit, Billie Jean.

An insightful chronology that documents the friendship between a rural farmland physician and a music icon that continues to inspire the world with his music years after his untimely death. The book gives you a tender look at the close friendship of Barney and Michael, from their first unexpected meeting to the mysterious and sudden end of their friendship after five years.

Barney Van Valin, reflects, “Yes, it was difficult to understand at the time. Someone is in your life almost daily for five years and suddenly isn't there. The family was equally confused but with his public life being so invasive that you somehow understood and accepted it. He came into my life suddenly and the exit was no different. I can honestly say the world idol was not who I knew---my friend was a humble, kind, gentle man who adored his children. Criss & I loved the family man who spent hours at our home. I miss our times. I miss him.”

“Private Conversations…” takes you inside Neverland Ranch from the dinner table to the extravagant game room, carnival rides, theater, to the touching words of Michael about the absence of memorabilia in his home from gold records to photographs of world dignitaries and his candid view of such acknowledgements; the nightly menu at the Neverland dinner table; the origin of the Moon Walk dance; Michael's Ghost; the mystery behind Billie Jean; Michael's curiosity of the deceased that had him at Barney's mother's death bed; and his candid opinion of his father, Joe, and mother, Katherine.

“Private Conversation…” is a must read for any Michael Jackson fan who will appreciate the charming style of Michael's good friend, Dr. Barney, “There were so many wonderful meals,talks, late night sushi runs, Mexican chicken enchilada meals inside his Lincoln Navigator, watching movies with Michael and Elizabeth Taylor and so many more amazing memories. I have many stories and tender moments which I've kept in my heart, and after seeing the adoration around the world that fans had for Michael at his passing, I was motivated to share the moments in a book, and hopefully, his fans will understand why I treasure the memories of our friendship to this day.”

“Private Conversations in Neverland with Michael Jackson” is available at Amazon.com in eBook format and paperback. Information can be found at:

http://www.PrivateConversationsinNeverland.com.

Contact:

Becky Tipton

888-451-5861 ext. 105

Dr(dot)Barney(at)AcostaGlobal(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10370105.htm