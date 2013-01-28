Canon Announces Three New PowerShot Digital Cameras, Now Available for Pre-Order at B&H Photo

Canon has just announced three new PowerShot Point & Shoot digital cameras, the ELPH 330 HS, ELPH 115 IS and A2500. They feature the new ECO Mode, which helps to reduce power consumption, for longer battery life.

The Canon PowerShot A2500 digital camera features a 16 Megapixel sensor with DIGIC 4 Image Processor for exceptional performance, takes high quality, color-accurate photos and 720p HD video. HD video is accessed via a dedicated movie button that switches from photo to video in an instant. The A2500 houses a 5x optical zoom with 28mm Wide-Angle lens that delivers stunning images. Digital IS reduces the effect of camera shake and subject movement.

Smart AUTO intelligently selects the proper camera settings based on 32 predefined shooting

situations for capturing spectacular images with ease.

Scene Modes such as Fisheye Effect, Toy Camera Effect and Monochrome

provide creative freedom to capture your photos.

Help Button provides simple explanations and easy controls of the A2500 camera settings.

The Canon PowerShot ELPH 330 HS digital camera is a compact point-and-shoot camera featuring a 12.1 megapixel CMOS sensor and DIGIC 5 image processor for high quality imagery with notable low-light performance. The combination of these two technologies forms the Canon HS SYSTEM, which focuses on rendering clear imagery while reducing the appearance of noise and camera blur in difficult lighting situations.

Also benefitting the low-light shooting abilities of the ELPH 330 is Intelligent IS, which automatically chooses from six different shooting modes to optimize image stabilization settings for the type of shooting. The built-in 10x optical zoom lens gives a 35mm-equivalent focal length range of 24-240mm, providing a zoom range suitable for most situations. A high speed autofocus system helps to acquire focus quickly and accurately, which greatly serves a fast continuous shooting rate of 6.2fps for easily capturing moving subjects.

Canon PowerShot ELPH 115 IS digital compact point-and-shoot camera features a 16.0 megapixel image sensor and DIGIC 4 image processor to produce high quality, well-detailed imagery. In addition to still imagery, these two technologies work together to enable clear 720p HD video recording that is accessible via a dedicated movie button. Improving the quality of both still and moving images.

To benefit shooting in low-light situations, Intelligent IS automatically recognizes six different shooting situations and will apply image stabilization techniques to optimally correct for the appearance of camera shake depending on the manner in which you are shooting.

All of these imaging technologies are supported by the 8x optical zoom lens, which gives a 35mm-equivalent focal length range of 28-224mm, giving a wide-angle to telephoto range that is suitable for almost any type of subject matter.

All three models are available in multiple colors, please see B&H Photo web site for more details.

