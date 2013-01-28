Mattress Inquirer Post Shows Why Buying a Mattress Online is Better

Mattress industry blog Mattress-Inquirer.com addresses common concerns about online mattress shopping in their latest post, and shows why buying online yields better results.

As online retail continues gaining popularity across nearly every sector, mattresses remain one commodity some people prove reluctant to purchase over the internet. What many shoppers may be interested to know, however, is that shopping online may actually yield a better mattress in terms of both comfort and value.

The latest post from bed industry blog Mattress Inquirer aims to address these concerns and show consumers Why Buying a Mattress Online Is Better Than In Showrooms. The main points addressed by the piece include the importance of testing a mattress, the greater potential for savings, and the ability to shop without sales pressure.

Citing two studies, one from blog BestMattress-Reviews.org and another from RTI international, the post shows how buying a mattress online can actually offer a better experience than buying in stores. In the Best Mattress Reviews article, they found those who buy a mattress online report 7% higher satisfaction overall compared to those who buy in stores. Similarly, the RTI study found that the typical showroom experience was not sufficient for choosing a comfortable mattress.

Between the greater potential to get a satisfactory bed and the impressive financial savings, the post also goes into detail about other benefits of buying a mattress online. They highlight that online retailers tend to offer extended trial periods allowing consumers to test beds in their own homes, such as the 90 day trial offered on Amerisleep's memory foam mattresses. The ability to conduct extensive research, comparison shop a wider variety of beds, and shop at one's convenience round out the list.

For anyone shopping for a new mattress or considering a new bed, Mattress Inquirer certainly provides some interesting insights worth noting. At the very least, it appears consumers should browse, compare, and get informed as mattresses are one piece of furniture people spend considerable time with. The blog also provides other useful resources for consumers such as mattress brand comparisons, reviews on the newest beds, and industry headlines.

