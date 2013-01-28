Retail Property Operators in Australia Industry Market Research Report Now Updated by IBISWorld

Retail property operators are struggling due to poor consumer confidence, fierce competition and an oversupply of retail property. For this reason, industry research firm IBISWorld has updated its report on the Retail Property Operators industry in Australia.

Poor consumer confidence, fierce competition from online shopping and an oversupply of retail property are the challenges currently faced by retail property operators. The retail property market showed signs of improvement in 2010-11 after a soft period during the downturn in the Australian economy. However, retail conditions faltered somewhat in late 2011-12 as global economic uncertainty weighed on consumer spending, and this has continued into 2012-13. Industry revenue is estimated to rise 0.9% in 2012-13. According to IBISWorld industry analyst Tim Stephen, “while occupancy is good as a result of leasing incentives and low rental prices, property values are flat”. IBISWorld estimates revenue for the Retail Property Operators industry will decline slightly over the five years through 2012-13, at a compound annual rate of 0.1% to reach $30 billion.

The industry has a low level of concentration, with just two major companies - Westfield Group and CFS Retail Property Trust – holding significant shares of the market. The remainder of the industry is made up of individual investors, property syndicates and smaller property groups and trusts. “This indicates that the market is not dominated by any individual company, but is rather driven by many different players”, says Stephen.

The main problem facing the Retail Property Operators industry is low demand as a result of weak consumer confidence. This is resulting in low retail sales, which subsequently results in low demand for retail space. Operators have dropped prices and offered incentives such as rent-free periods, but anchor tenants such as department stores have begun decreasing their demand for space. To keep occupancy rates up, retail operators are expected to forego short-term profit. These effects have been accentuated by a growing proportion of consumers buying goods online, negating the need for retail space.

The problems will continue into the early part of the next five years. However, as the economy slowly rebounds, retail spending will rise as deleveraged consumers benefit from higher disposable incomes and more stable economic conditions. The oversupply of retail space is expected to persist well into the period, but will correct earlier if the economy recovers ahead of what is currently forecast, and if this occurs large-scale developments will take place within the period.

