Nue Diamonds Launches "Nue Diamonds Studio" with Colored Stone Line

The latest colored innovation from European inspired gemstone cuts and colors.

In keeping with the latest technological advances with lab created stones, Nue Diamonds, http://www.nuediamonds.com the nation's leader in affordable luxury, announces an exciting new line of colored gemstones and customization.

“As an industry leader in stunning lab created stones, we are excited to announce the launching of a brilliant new colored stone initiative,” says Marketing Director, Mike Simmons. “With our unique customization system, each customer gets a chance to see what their chosen setting would look like if they were to choose colored gemstones---any color for that matter. Our new system even allows for changing of the center stone: round, emerald, asscher, princess, and oval”

The new initiative being launched in 2013 offers the customer the potential to create and re-create the ring of their dreams in a vivid display of color and brilliance.

This exciting launch also includes:

Extensive inventory, including online selections, available for next-day delivery.

"We offer hundreds of engagement and wedding ring settings, lab created simulated diamonds and now colored gemstones in all varieties, sizes and colors," says Kristen Olsen, Manager of the Purchasing Department. "And, when you factor in the ability for every customer from every walk of life to be able to afford solid platinum, gold or palladium settings, it's a win-win situation for all.”

Nue Diamonds uses a team of expert crafters to design and create each ring with our GIA certified diamond cut created gemstones. From beginning to end, each ring is created to provide the exact same setting as found in any other jewelry store-minus the sky high price tag.

Nue Diamonds is based north of Salt Lake City, UT with strategic partnerships in the United States, Europe and franchises in Latin America. All settings are made in the U.S.A.

Retailers-For more information, please contact our friendly sales department at 888-668-6326 or support(at)nuediamonds(dot)com

