eConnect and Strategic Beverage Solutions, Inc. Announce Partnership

Strategic Beverage Solutions Inc. (SBS) and eConnect today announced a strategic partnership involving technology integration, and a business development partnership in the hospitality segment.

Las Vegas based eConnect, a recognized leader in digital surveillance solutions, has systems deployed in some of the most recognized gaming venues around the world. The combination of video with embedded data from POS, Player Tracking and other systems provides a major leap forward in actionable information. This empowers managers wanting better control or marketing staff looking to drive the business, to use software tools with sophisticated alerts functionality to spotlight specific situations managers need to be looking at.

“It's a natural marriage,” said Scott Martiny, CEO of Strategic Beverage Solutions Inc, “The power of our Beverage Watch product which combines liquor and draft beer pouring data with POS sales information, is only enhanced when our customers can actually watch the bartender over pouring the drink, or missing the up charge, or giving one away. In busy bar environments, the ability to see who actually poured the drink when something did not happen as expected, is a 'holy grail' tool position.”

The technology integration involves the delivery of pour information from SBS as a data overlay on digital video recordings warehoused by eConnect. eConnect already overlays POS keystrokes as they occur (or don't occur as expected) on top of video images of the bar operation. The Beverage Watch solution from SBS highlights the exact moment of a free drink or missed up charge or over pour and eConnect delivers the video of that event with POS keystrokes and pour data overlays on the video. eConnect also has a state of the art behavioral intelligence feature that proactively determines where to find theft, skimming and employee error giving the beverage operators an advantage in finding illicit activity.

Santa Barbara based Strategic Beverage Solutions is a leader in the RFID based beverage monitoring industry. They specialize in integrating technology and delivering that technology with a consultative services program to a fast growing list of premium hotel and gaming customers.

“SBS has a proven track record of delivering ROI results in the hotel and gaming segment,” said Henry Valentino, CEO, eConnect. “They are a perfect go to market partner for us and we are excited about having them represent our company in the segments they focus upon. They are very skilled at integrating technology and insuring their customers get the expected ROI results and our technology will only enhance their ability to produce results for their higher beverage volume customers.”

The two companies were introduced to each other by a POS solutions company they both already partner with. “The ability to be talking about the partnership and combined solution,” added Martiny, “helps us maximize ROI results for our common customers and gives us a collective competitive advantage.”

eConnect and Strategic Beverage Solutions will be showing off the solution at Insight13, the Agilysys Hospitality User Conference, February 4-6 in Orlando, Florida.

