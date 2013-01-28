SLCC Names Governor Herbert, Bishop Burton 2013 Honorary Doctorate Recipients

Salt Lake Community College has named Governor Gary Herbert and Bishop David Burton 2013 Honorary Doctorate recipients. They will be presented with their degrees at the College's 2013 Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, May 9, 2013.

Salt Lake Community College has named Governor Gary Herbert and Bishop David Burton 2013 Honorary Doctorate recipients. They will be presented with their degrees at the College's 2013 Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, May 9, 2013 at the Maverik Center, located at 3200 South Decker Lake Drive in West Valley City, Utah.

Gary Herbert is Utah's 17th Governor. He took the Oath of Office on August 11, 2009.

Governor Herbert currently serves as the Chair of the Western Governors Association (WGA), on the Executive Committee of the National Governors Association (NGA), and on the Education and Workforce Committee of the NGA.

Prior to becoming the state's chief executive, Governor Herbert served as Lieutenant Governor for five years.

In 1990, the Governor was elected to the Utah County Commission. During his 14 years as county commissioner, he served as president of the Utah Association of Counties, and as a board member of the Provo Orem Chamber of Commerce.

Governor Herbert met his wife, Jeanette Snelson, at Brigham Young University. Shortly after their marriage, the Governor joined the Utah National Guard where he served for six years. He and Jeanette were small business owners for 23 years, and are the proud parents of six children and 13 grandchildren.

Bishop H. David Burton was called to be the Presiding Bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in December 1995, and was sustained at General Conference in April 1996. He previously served for three years as the first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, having been sustained in October 1992. He had also served for 14 years as secretary to the Presiding Bishopric and as assistant Church budget officer for a year.

Prior to Church employment he worked for Kennecott Copper Corporation and the Utah State Tax Commission. He has been active in community affairs and served on a number of corporate and charitable governing boards.

Bishop Burton graduated from South High School, earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Utah, and a master of business administration degree from the University of Michigan. He has served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as a missionary in Australia, bishop, bishop's counselor, stake high councilor, stake president, and temple sealer.

A native of Salt Lake City, he and his wife Barbara Matheson Burton are the parents of five children and have 21 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

About the College: Salt Lake Community College is an accredited, student-focused, urban college meeting the diverse needs of the Salt Lake community. Home to more than 62,000 students each year, the College is the largest supplier of workforce development programs in the State of Utah. The College is the sole provider of applied technology courses in the Salt Lake area, with 13 sites, an eCampus, and nearly 1,000 continuing education sites located throughout the Salt Lake valley. Personal attention from an excellent faculty is paramount at the College, which maintains a student-to-teacher ratio of less than 20 to 1.

