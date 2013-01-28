The Vampire Diaries Sucks Up Its Largest Social Audience Ever

The CW's Hit Drama Ranks as Broadcast Television's #1 Social Series for the Week of January 21–27, According to Trendrr.TV
BURBANK, Calif. (PRWEB) January 28, 2013
For the first time, The CW's hit drama series The Vampire Diaries (Thursdays 8/7c) — from Warner Bros. Television — has topped Trendrr's list of the most social primetime TV series on broadcast television, ranking as network TV's #1 social program during the week of January 21–27.
Source: Trendrr.TV, Broadcast Prime, 1/21-1/27/13, weekly social activity across Twitter, Facebook, GetGlue, and Viggle
