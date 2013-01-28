The Vampire Diaries Sucks Up Its Largest Social Audience Ever

The CW's Hit Drama Ranks as Broadcast Television's #1 Social Series for the Week of January 21–27, According to Trendrr.TV

For the first time, The CW's hit drama series The Vampire Diaries (Thursdays 8/7c) — from Warner Bros. Television — has topped Trendrr's list of the most social primetime TV series on broadcast television, ranking as network TV's #1 social program during the week of January 21–27.



The Vampire Diaries fans threw a #TVDparty throughout social media last week, generating nearly 865,000 social interactions across Twitter, Facebook, GetGlue and Viggle according to Trendrr.TV, taking a bite out of former list topper American Idol and besting iconic hits such as The Simpsons, Family Guy and Glee.

Cast members Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Kat Graham, Zach Roerig and Claire Holt joined executive producer Julie Plec in live tweeting during the Thursday, January 24, episode and interacting with fans, with the #TVDparty hashtag trending on Twitter that night.

Catch new episodes of The Vampire Diaries Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW; watch current season episodes on CWTV.com, The CW app and on Hulu; and catch up on previous seasons via Netflix. Connect with The Vampire Diaries on Twitter, Facebook, GetGlue and Viggle.

Source: Trendrr.TV, Broadcast Prime, 1/21-1/27/13, weekly social activity across Twitter, Facebook, GetGlue, and Viggle

