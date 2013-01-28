ICON LASIK in Denver Adds the Allegretto Wave Eye Q Laser

ICON LASIK continues its commitment of bringing the best technology available to Denver by adding the Allegretto Wave Eye Q Laser.

ICON LASIK added the Allegretto Wave Eye Q Laser to its impressive platform of lasers that surgeons have available at ICON LASIK locations. The addition of the Allegretto Wave Eye Q laser ensures that surgeons have the proper laser available to them in order to provide the absolute best possible surgical outcome for every eye care patient.

The Allegretto Wave Eye Q Laser has an excellent history with outstanding patient satisfaction rates. During FDA trials it was reported that nearly all of participants of the study would probably or highly recommend the procedure to a friend or family member. In similar fashion nearly all of the patients rated their vision as good or excellent after treatment. This means that patients that went from glasses or contact lenses before surgery; rated their vision as good or excellent after surgery and without glasses. That is an excellent result and reinforces ICON's commitment to offering the best laser eye surgery technology.

The Allegretto Wave Eye Q is just one of four laser platforms available for surgeons to choose from. The surgeons can also choose from the NIDEK EC-5000, the VISX Wavefront, and the Intralase Bladeless LASIK platform.

The new laser platform will help surgeons shorten surgery times and utilize the highly reliable eye tracking system. The eye tracking system tracks even the smallest eye movements ensuring that the laser fires at the right time and place on the eye. Combined with ICON LASIKs' leading pre-operative diagnostic equipment; patients enjoy the most advanced LASIK technology available anywhere.

One impressive feature of the Allegretto Wave Eye Q Laser is its speed. Reported as faster than other custom LASIK systems, this offers a very high level of efficiency and safety to produce the best possible surgical outcomes.

ICON LASIK's goal is to enable surgeons to provide the highest patient satisfaction combined with extremely low complication and retreat rates.

The independent LASIK surgeons at ICON LASIK in Denver have treated over 125,000 eyes. This highly experienced surgical team, along with the class leading LASIK technology, ensures that every patient receives the very best custom LASIK and general, non-surgical, eye care available. This is true not just for the Denver location either but ICON's eye care centers in Cherry Creek, Loveland, and Grand Junction Colorado provide the same high level of care and access to technology.

With over 20 years of primary eye care and refractive surgical experience, the doctors and staff at the Icon LASIK clinics are fully equipped with the latest custom laser technology.

Icon LASIK has four convenient locations in Colorado:



ICON LASIK Denver, 3900 East Mexico Ave, Suite 102, Denver, CO 80210

ICON LASIK Loveland, 3553 Clydesdale Pkwy, Suite 100, Loveland, CO 80538

ICON LASIK Grand Junction, 120 West Park Drive, Unit 108, Grand Junction, CO 81505

ICON LASIK Denver (Cherry Creek), 201 University, Suite 200, Denver, CO 80206

Icon LASIK is a registered servicemark. VISX and Star4 are trademarks of VISX Inc. NIDEK is a trademark of NIDEK Inc. Allegretto Wave Eye-Q is a registered trademark of Alcon.

For more information please contact: Phone: 720-524-1001; Fax: 720.524.1121

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweblasik/denver/prweb10371317.htm