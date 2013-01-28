Ninefold's New Team Helps Developers Build the Cloud

-In Multiple Availability Zones Including the U.S.-

Ninefold®, the cloud computing company announced that it continues to hire leading developers and systems engineers to further strengthen its strategy of building a world class cloud platform and connecting deeply with the developer community.

Key to Ninefold's strategy is the appointment of Andrew Harvey, who brings a strong history as a developer building applications in the cloud. As Technical Community Manager he will liaise regularly with the developer community, providing feedback directly into the product design process, ensuring Ninefold continues to innovate and help its customers to get on with the business of making world class, highly available and scalable applications.

Toby Hede joins the Ninefold team as Technical Lead/Software Engineer. A Ruby on Rails, JavaScript and agile development specialist, Toby brings years of experience to Ninefold's frontend development team.

Julian Valbuena, an experienced operations engineer strengthens Ninefold's infrastructure team, building out our additional Availability Zones in Sydney and in Santa Clara, California.

Jason Gellatly joins Ninefold's Customer Support team, moving from What's Cookin', a Sydney based startup that used the Django framework to build a collaborative website, hosted on Ninefold. With experience across a breadth of technologies he is well placed to assist developers, ensuring they keep their projects on track.

Peter James, Chairman and Co-Founder, said “Ninefold's exciting product roadmap enabled it to attract the best developers and engineers from Australia and around the world to work on the ongoing development of its leading cloud platform. We will continue to engage with the developer communities to better understand their needs in building and rapidly deploying their applications”.

