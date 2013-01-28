Best Non Profit Website Designs Announced by TopDesignCompanies.com

Top Design Companies announces best Non Profit website awards for the first quarter of 2013.

Top Design Companies (TDC) names the best website designs in the non-profit industry. TDC has identified websites that have unique features and set themselves apart from the rest of the field. They have been evaluated by Top Design Companies and excel at providing a truly enriching web experience.

The non-profit industry has traditionally lagged behind in keeping up with technology but these sites have bucked that trend and are on pace or ahead of contemporary website trends. Non-Profit's recognize that adaptation to new technology is important to helping you cause grow. Additionally, having a great website helps you relate to a new audience that many non-profits have not been able to leverage yet. Lastly, these sites have a strong social media presence and are interacting with their members to establish strong relationships through their websites.

These sites have designs that embody a style that encourages visitor participation and increases awareness about the good work they are doing in the world. Top Design Companies recognizes that a lot of talent and hard work went into these websites.

