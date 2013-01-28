LB Water Among the Best Companies to Work for in PA

LB Water has been recognized among the top 71 small/medium employers in the state of Pennsylvania, according to the thirteenth annual Best Places to Work in PA awards program. The company has offices in Selinsgrove, Chambersburg, Ephrata, Ebensburg, Stoneboro, and Oakdale.

This program evaluates and ranks the best places of employment in the State based on employee satisfaction and engagement, as well as workplace practices and policies. The Best Places to Work in PA includes two groups of companies: 71 small/medium-sized firms with 25-249 employees and 29 large-sized companies with 250 employees or more. LB Water and other top 100 companies were honored at an awards ceremony held at the Lancaster County Convention Center in November of last year.

“We are very proud and honored to be recognized as one of the top employers in Pennsylvania”. says LB Water CEO Fred Steimling, formally of Middleburg, Pa. “We believe in hard work, dedication, loyalty, continuous improvement and customer service. The only thing that separates us from the competition is our people, and being recognized in the top 100 best places to work in Pennsylvania is a testament to their commitment to LB Water”

LB Water CAO Bob Dagle of Selinsgrove, Pa. added “LB's a great place to work as demonstrated by the length of service of our employees; they make the difference, and are the reason our company successful.” It is great for our company to be recognized as one of the best places to work in Pennsylvania.”

Founded in 1970 by Lehman B. Mengel, and headquartered in Selinsgrove, Pa. LB Water is a distributor of waterworks infrastructure products with six sales locations in Pennsylvania, Selinsgrove, Chambersburg, Ephrata, Ebensburg, Stoneboro, Oakdale, and 1 location in Fredrick, Maryland. These sales locations serve the waterworks industry in the states of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., eastern Ohio, and the northern areas of Virginia, and West Virginia.

For more information on the Best Places to Work for in Pennsylvania program, please visit http://bestcompaniesgroup.com. The Best Places to Work in PA program is a partnership between Team PA Foundation, The Department of Community and Economic Development, PA SHRM and the Central Penn Business Journal. The 2012 program was sponsored by Team PA Foundation, ParenteBeard, Wells Fargo, Saul Ewing LLP, Capital BlueCross, Comcast Business Class, Comcast Spotlight, Purpose1, LLC and Global HR Research.

