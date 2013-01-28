CTQ Clients Excel with CG-CAHPS Surveying Solution

CTQ Solutions announces CG-CAHPS® scores that surpass nationally published averages for physician practices. American Health Network, an active CG-CAHPS participant and CTQ client, discusses how participation has improved overall performance throughout their healthcare organization.

CTQ has been actively administering CG-CAHPS surveys since 2011, with market share and survey participation increasing quarterly. American Health Network (AHN), a prominent healthcare organization with over 100 provider locations in Ohio and Indiana, partnered with CTQ in early 2012 and has since achieved noteworthy results.

Two of the five nationally reported scores are tied directly to physician performance. ‘How Well Doctors Communicate With Patients' is a CG-CAHPS composite measure that consists of six questions to determine effectiveness of provider communication. During the last six months of 2012, AHN averaged 86.9% Top Box response for all of their locations, as compared with the nationally published average of 83.0% Top Box response, placing them well-above the 75th percentile as an entire organization. The ‘Patient Rating of the Doctor' is an individual item that uses a rating scale of 0-10, with 10 being the best score. AHN achieved a Top Box percentage of 85.0% as compared with the national average of 79.0%, once again placing them in the top quartile.

“American Health Network has embraced CG-CAHPS from day one,” says CTQ's CEO Paul Faraclas. “For all CAHPS solutions our internal analysis supports a direct correlation with early participation and scoring performance.” Faraclas adds, “AHN has remained focused, with leadership present throughout the process. CTQ is extremely pleased with their results to date, and expects their strong performance to continue moving forward.”

“At American Health Network, we believe that quality service is as important to a patient's health and wellness as the clinical care they receive,” states Monica Wearren, Manager of Patient & Employee Engagement at AHN. “Implementing CG-CAHPS gives us an opportunity to receive feedback on a daily basis and take action in ways that produce a meaningful, measurable difference for our patients.”

In addition to using the CG-CAHPS surveys as learning and improvement tools, AHN also uses it to help meet Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) requirements. PCMH Certification is a status that all winning organizations are striving to reach in 2013. “The CG-CAHPS questions are directly aligned to the pay-for-performance requirements found in PCMH and the Accountable Care Organization program,” explains Wearren, “CTQ is leading the way by offering a questionnaire built on CG-CAHPS, with the added flexibility to ask questions about our own internal initiatives/program development.”

About CG-CAHPS

The CG-CAHPS (Clinician & Group Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) survey asks patients about their recent experiences with clinicians and their staff. It is a standardized questionnaire, with optional supplemental items, developed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ). The survey's intent is to produce comparable data that increases public transparency and holds practices accountable for the care that they provide. All scores and responses are available to the public on a website called Physician Compare.

About American Health Network

American Health Network is a health care system of physician practices and medical initiatives with over 100 locations and 1600 employees across Ohio and Indiana. AHN's mission is to improve the health of patients and when unable to do so, provide comfort. AHN strives to create a culture of excellence that reflects all core values: teamwork, accountability, acknowledgement, and empowerment.

About CTQ

CTQ offers the best value in patient surveying via superior technology, backed by exceptional customer service. CTQ helps healthcare organizations improve performance by continuously collecting feedback from patients, employees and physicians, along with benchmarking and quality improvement solutions that promote better care and service. CTQ is the clinical benchmarking arm of the Physician Hospitals of America and is a CMS-certified CAHPS® vendor.

