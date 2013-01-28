Lumarai Wheels Introduces Luxury Wheels Exclusively for Lexus Vehicles, Engineered for a Precise Fit

Lumarai's KYA and MORRO models are uniquely compatible with all Lexus models.

Lumarai Wheels, creators of luxury aftermarket Lexus Wheels, have engineered a higher level of compatibility with Lexus vehicles than virtually every other aftermarket wheel manufacturer.

“Lexus is renown for it's silky smooth ride. But that ride is the result of a complex and sensitive suspension geometry,” pointed out Terence Scheckter, president of Lumarai Wheels. “To be compatible with the Lexus suspension, and not compromise comfort or performance, we have designed Lumarai wheels to be hub-centric for Lexus vehicles to ensure a smooth, vibration free ride,” he added.

A prime example of this is in how Lumarai wheels mount to Lexus cars and SUVs. Lexus is amongst a small group of auto manufacturers employing flat seat wheels nuts. There are almost no wheels on the market that are compatible with this important detail - except Lumarai. Equally important, Lumarai Lexus rims are designed to be hub-centric, meaning the wheels are engineered to fit precisely over the center flange hub of the Lexus brake rotor, ensuring that the wheel is concentric with the wheel hub for a truer, better balanced wheel/tire assembly and a smoother ride.

“Attention to detail is a hallmark of the Lumarai obsession with quality,” Scheckter observed. He pointed out that all Lumarai wheels are fully compatible with the original equipment Lexus air sensor, which alerts the driver to low tire pressure. Additionally, the Lexus logo center cap that comes on factory wheels can be snapped into the center of the Lumarai hub.

Lexus owners can find further fitment information on the web at lumaraiwheels.com. Whether you are looking for Lexus IS 250 wheels, Lexus IS300 wheels, Lexus IS 350 wheels, Lexus LS460 wheels, Lexus SC430 wheels, Lexus RX Wheels, Lexus GS 350 wheels, or wheels for other models of Lexus, click on the “Do They Fit My Lexus” button in the right side panel. The Lumarai Virtual Garage allows owners to explore another important compatibility factor—how the wheels will look on your vehicle. Launch the Virtual Garage in the top right corner of the Lumarai homepage to see how each model and finish Lumarai wheel will look on your year, model and color Lexus.

Lumarai wheels are available in two models, the KYA and the MORRO. Each is available in gloss black with a mirror cut lip, silver with a mirror cut face and lip as well as traditional chrome Lexus wheels. The KYA is a striking single-piece alloy wheel featuring a bold mesh design. The MORRO is an elegant, minimalist five spoke design. Both available in a wide range of sizes, from 17 inch, 18 inch, 19 inch and 20 inch, enabling Lexus owners to upsize their tire and wheel combination and to create staggered footprints, in which the rear wheels and tires are slightly larger that the front, resulting in improved traction and road holding, as well as a more aggressive look.

For a US or Canadian dealer near you, call 1866-766-7775 or visit the Lumarai Wheels homepage at lumaraiwheels.com to search by zip code. Lumarai dealers are located throughout North America and worldwide, including Discount Tire Direct on the web at discounttiredirect.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebLexus-wheels/lexus-IS-wheels/prweb10328440.htm