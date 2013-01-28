Mobile Dental Marketing: New IDA Websites Automatically Connect with Local Patients

Mobile apps are now included with all dental marketing websites from Internet Dental Alliance so that patients can easily find their new dentist online.

As of 2013, mobile-ready websites need to be standard operating procedure for all dental marketing plans. Mobile capable websites are no longer considered to be high-tech – they're expected now that more than half of North America is wired for 4G internet access.

That's why the new Internet Dental Alliance, Inc. (IDA) dental practice websites (New Patient Portals) are integrated with an automatic mobile version. It automatically launches whenever anyone using a 4G-enabled smart phone or tablet visits the dental practice's site. There's no need for dentists to install extra software or build a special mobile website. IDA has handled everything behind the scenes so that dentists can focus on their practice – not on learning tech details or hiring an expensive web designer.

"Dentists who don't have the time or inclination to keep up with internet technology don't necessarily know that standard websites don't automatically display well on mobile devices," explains Jim Du Molin, dental marketing guru and founder of Internet Dental Alliance, Inc. "IDA keeps up with the never-ending technical changes that are part of the reality of marketing online so that dentists can keep getting the results they want -- a steady flow of new patients into their dental chairs."

IDA's New Patient Marketing Machine™ packages are all equipped with mobile apps. The Starter package (one Portal) includes a basic mobile landing page with the information patients need to contact and find the dental practice. The multi-Portal Pro 3 and Pro 5 packages have mobile websites patients can use to set their appointments online; map integration for driving directions to the office; and other features that provide more detailed information about the doctor and the services the practice provides.

