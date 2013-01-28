JW Maxx Solutions, a leading timeshare reputation management firm in the industry will be discussing the direct effect that a timeshare company's positive online reputation has to their closing rate, while networking at the 2013 GNEX Timeshare “Global Meeting of Minds” Conference.

JW Maxx Solutions, a top timeshare reputation management firm, is one of the most important tools that a timeshare company can utilize when improving their online reputation and their closing rates. GNEX Timeshare 2013 is the third annual meeting of some of the most revolutionary members of the timeshare industry to advance practices and network. This is a conference that is held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, from February 3-6, and is the perfect setting for JW Maxx Solutions to explain the direct effect that an online reputation has on every timeshare company's closing rates.

In this technologically fueled era where everyone has a smart phone it is more important than ever that every company has an online presence, and this is especially true in the timeshare industry. This is why timeshare reputation management firm JW Maxx Solutions will be discussing the positive effects that a well-managed online reputation has on a timeshare company's closing rate, while attending GNEX Timeshare 2013.

JW Maxx Solutions is a top timeshare reputation management firm, due to this company's focus on the success rates of their timeshare clients. JW Maxx Solutions understands that it takes an expertly crafted sales presentation, as well as an impeccable online presence, to successfully increase a timeshare company's closing rates. While networking at GNEX Timeshare 2013, JW Maxx Solutions will discuss the most effective techniques to improve online reputations while discussing this subject with some of the most influential people in the industry.

JW Maxx Solutions CEO, Walter Halicki, puts it best, “Timeshare companies have to step into the modern age by taking charge of their online reputations. It is vital to have the best online presence, so that when consumers are researching your company on their smart phones while sitting in your salesroom, they can't find a reason to not purchase timeshare ownership”. JW Maxx Solutions is one of one top timeshare reputation management firms because they are focused on creating the best online presence for clients, which reduces rescission rates and increases the success of closing rates.

JW Maxx Solutions is a top timeshare reputation management firm that concentrates on the needs and concerns of their clients. This American company is based in Phoenix, Arizona, and has been successfully managing online reputations for the last 6 years. JW Maxx Solutions recognizes the impact that an online reputation can have on any business, especially in the timeshare industry, which is why this company is discussing steps to increase closing rates while networking at GNEX Timeshare 2013. JW Maxx Solutions will also have a booth at the ARDA Convention in early April, to further explain every timeshare company's need for online reputations. JW Maxx Solutions is a top timeshare reputation management firm that has a reputation for improving client's online reputations and the success of their businesses.

