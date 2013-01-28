Jobberman Launches Television Advert on YouTube

Jobberman shoots and releases television commercial titled, "Jenifa gets a Job on Jobberman.com"

As a follow-up on the Jenifa brand ambassadorship contract between Jobberman and AMAA best actress, a television commercial was launched.

The television advert, titled Jenifa gets a job on Jobberman.com was released on the 27th of january 2013.

The brand ambassadorship which was sealed at the end of the year 2012 makes Jenifa the face of Jobberman for one year reaching out to a new set of people who are not aware of the usefulness and aptness of its services on the access to job opportunities they can have.

Jobberman has in a recent tweet confirmed that the video of the commercial, Jenifa gets a job on Jobberman.com, is on YouTube which was also stamped by the Jenifa brand persona herself, Funke Akindele.

Funke Akindele is an award winning actress and pro-youth ambassador focused on youth empowerment and talent development, popular for her character and brand jenifa.

The commercial is on YouTube and can be downloaded/shared.

Jobberman.com is Nigeria's number one jobs website. Named as West Africa's most popular jobs board and ranked as the #8 in the Top 20 tech start ups in Africa, by Forbes. The job portal has over 600,000 users and 4,000 companies, using technology to tackle the problem of unemployment.

Jobberman.com was founded in August 2009, has its head quarters in Lekki, Lagos and also has branches in several states of the country.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10368597.htm