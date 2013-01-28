Feedstock Challenges, Technology Innovations & More at CMT's 10th Phenol/Acetone & Derivatives Markets Summit, 5-6 March

Global experts in phenol and acetone business will gather at CMT's 10th Phenol/Acetone & Derivatives Markets Summit in Bangkok to explore strategic growth options amidst tough business climes.

Setting the backdrop and present market fundamentals, Prasenjit Kumar Basu, Managing Director & Regional Head of Research & Economics, Kim Eng Securities Pte Ltd., will explore the current trends in global economic outlook and its impact on the emerging markets.

Analyzing critical determinants of feedstocks is Andrew Lee Fagg, Principal, Energy & Chemicals, Nexant Asia Limited who provides strategic insights into managing the feedstocks challenges. Meanwhile Kiichi Yamamoto, Manager- Phenol/Acetone/BPA, Mitsubishi Corporation will share his views on the future landscape for global phenol/acetone market and Dr. Thevarak Rochanapruk, Vice President and Project Director, PTT Phenol Company Limited will present an in depth analysis of Thailand markets.

Sessions on polycarbonate technology, markets and innovations will also be discussed at this Summit. Innovations in polycarbonate through DPC by Shell will complement the presentations on progress in sustainability in polycarbonate industry by Hermann-Josef Doerholt, Senior Vice President, Business Unit Polycarbonates, Bayer Material Science (Shanghai) Management Co., Ltd. and phosgene free polycarbonate melt process talk by Kazuharu Yasuda, General Manager of Technology, Technical Licensing Department, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation.

Speaking on phenol technology and phenolic resin markets will be Eric Wong, Senior Project Manager Chemicals – Technology, KBR and Figo Gao Xiaofei, Deputy General Manager, Shandong Shengquan Chemical Co, Ltd. respectively. Sachin Mathur, DGM, Epoxy Division, Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Ltd will provide an in depth assessment of epoxy resins markets while Cheng Li Hong, Director, Consulting Department, CPCIA/CPCIF will present her views on Chinese phenol/acetone markets.

This summit, positioned as an annual premier buyer-seller meet, will bring together senior executives from the phenol/acetone value chain – Petrochemicals (Olefins/Aromatics), International & regional Phenol/Acetone, Derivatives [Bisphenol A (BPA), Polycarbonate (PC)], MMA, Phenolic Resins & Epoxy resin, solvents, consulting companies, financial institutions/banks, additives & technology companies.

