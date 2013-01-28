Christians for Biblical Equality Releases Journal on the Bible and Gender Justice

Christians for Biblical Equality (CBE) has long provided reliable resources on the biblical call for shared leadership of men and women. Now, CBE has released a special edition journal entitled Ideas have Consequences, containing research from Christian leaders around the world. This journal explores the connection between violence toward females and religious teachings that devalue women.

Christians for Biblical Equality (CBE) has long provided reliable resources on the biblical call for shared leadership of men and women. Now, CBE has released a special edition journal entitled Ideas have Consequences, containing research from Christian leaders around the world. This journal explores the connection between violence toward females and religious teachings that devalue women.

“The most prominent indicator of whether a girl will be sold to a brothel, killed as a fetus, abused in her marriage or family, or denied a place of decision making in her community or marriage is determined not by her gender, but by the ideas we ascribe to the female gender, ” says Mimi Haddad, CBE president.

All too often religious texts are used to devalue females when in fact the Bible reveals God's equal value for both genders. Scripture is filled with male and female leaders who served not because of their gender, but in obedience to God. “To confuse the patriarchy of Bible culture with the moral teachings of Scripture is perilous for humanity,” says Haddad. “Christ opposed it and so do we.”

“This journal challenges deeply-held convictions about women, many of which are believed to be scriptural but are in fact incongruent with the kingdom of God as described by Jesus,” says Tim Krueger, journal editor. Ideas Have Consequences contains the research and reflections of scholars, pastors, and community leaders from Ecuador, Cambodia, Uganda, Kenya, China, India, and Moldova.

Those interested in learning more about the connection between cultural beliefs and the treatment of women may visit CBE's website at http://www.cbeinternational.org. Anyone who wishes to receive a free copy of Ideas have Consequences should contact Charity Kroeker at 1-612-872-6898.

CBE is the largest evangelical organization in the world providing biblical resources on the shared authority and service of men and women. CBE sponsors annual conferences, hosts local chapters, runs an online book service, and publishes two award-winning journals and a weekly e-newsletter.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10351151.htm