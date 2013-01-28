Plastic Surgery on the Rise in Afghanistan

A recent Los Angeles Times Article indicates that Kabul physicians have seen a steady rise in plastic surgery requests by Afghani women. Epione Medical Corporation's Dr. Simon Ourian reflects on a similar trend in his Beverly Hills practice.

According to a recent Los Angeles Times article, plastic surgeons in Kabul, Afghanistan are seeing an increasing number of patients who want to change their appearance. They are not necessarily victims of war, but women who are enjoying new freedoms, including the freedom to feel insecure about their looks. (go to: goo.gl/U3KJw).

Plastic surgeons that have spent years repairing faces and bodies maimed by violence, are now getting the sorts of requests one might expect to see at a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon's office; clients, especially women, asking for tummy tucks, nose jobs, and eyelid lifts.

“I was somewhat surprised to learn this,” says Dr. Simon Ourian, Medical Director of Epione Medical Corporation in Beverly Hills, “as I wasn't aware there was the disposable income available in Afghanistan that's typically required for elective cosmetic surgery.”

It has only been a decade since women started to emerge from the shadow of patriarchal figures Afghanistan to become independent. Those who have broken free are earning money in the city and determining for themselves how it will be spent.

“The opening or falling of cultural barriers that might have previously precluded plastic surgery, doesn't surprise me at all,” continues Dr. Ourian. “Los Angeles is a hugely diverse city, and the cultural inhibitions referenced in the article are common here too. I'm also seeing reflected in my practice a growing trend of patients that likely wouldn't have considered cosmetic surgery even ten years ago.

Kabul is home to several plastic surgery clinics indicating a growing trend, one that reflects both a rise in independent thought and freedom for females, but also the increasing influence of the media. Bollywood and Turkey possess a certain influence over the culture in Kabul, giving women a glimpse of what they can look like with a tuck here and nip there.

More information about the rise of plastic surgery in Afghanistan is available on Epione's website.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10370568.htm