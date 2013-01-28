Austco Receives $USD1.8m Order from Oakville Hospital for IP Based Nurse Call System and Clinical Workflow Solution

The Tacera Nurse Call system will be used to streamline workflows for nursing staff by sending Nurse Call and Patient Telemetry alerts to Cisco Wireless phones & Wayfinding Digital Signage.

Azure Healthcare AZV is pleased to announce that its Austco subsidiary has received a $USD1.8m Purchase Order from Honeywell Canada for the supply and installation of the Tacera Nurse Call System to Oakville Hospital.

Construction on the $2 billion hospital has commenced and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2015.

Mr. Clayton Astles, Vice President of Austco Canada commented on the recent order. “Oakville Hospital will have some of the most sophisticated integrations of any healthcare facility in North America, including Real-Time Patient Telemetry, ADT, RTLS, Patient Flow, Wayfinding (Digital Signage) and Cisco Wireless Phones.

These integrations will ensure that critical information is reaching the right people as quickly as possible, which will allow Oakville Hospital to provide exceptional patient care and safety.”

It is expected that thousands of critical messages will be sent out every day at Oakville Hospital to their mobile devices.

Messages include notifications about medical emergencies (code pages), staff communications, security or duress issues, and mechanical problems in the hospital.

With so many systems in place, ensuring caregivers responsible for monitoring the different systems received timely and accurate messages is critical.

With RTLS and Patient Monitoring in place, Oakville Hospital required a solution that would integrate these key systems with other communication applications. The goal was to automatically detect messages from the systems, filter them appropriately, and send the right alert to the right caregiver on the right device at the right time.

The solution developed by Austco enables alerts such as Tachycardia, Bradycardia, Arrhythmia, respiratory alerts and even SpO2 alerts to be dispatched to mobile staff. Coupled with the universal staff assignment client, this makes the solution one of the most advanced solutions worldwide.

ABOUT AUSTCO

Austco is a wholly owned subsidiary of Azure Healthcare Limited, an international provider of healthcare communication and clinical workflow management solutions. The company is headquartered in Australia, has subsidiaries in six countries and supports more than 8,000 healthcare facilities through our global reseller network. Azure Healthcare (symbol ASX:AZV) is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

